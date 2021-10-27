Jason Momoa injured on the set of Aquaman, will have to undergo an eye operation

As he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor admitted to having had numerous incidents on the set, even serious ones, to the point of being forced to undergo a fairly serious operation in the coming months to the cornea. For him, even hernia problems and two broken ribs. The film will be released at Christmas 2022.

Still an accident on the set in Hollywood. This time, however, without lethal consequences. It fell to Jason Momoa, the actor from Game of Thrones and Dune was on the set of the second chapter of Aquaman, which will be released at Christmas 2022 in all cinemas. As he explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor admitted to having had numerous incidents on the set, even serious ones, to the point of being forced to undergo a fairly serious operation in the coming months.

Jason Momoa told Ellen DeGeneres that she suffered a corneal injury on set. For this reason, he will have to operate as soon as possible. It’s not the only ailment he reported from filming Aquaman 2, which turned out to be a really complicated set. The actor, currently in the cinema with Denis Villeneuve’s film “Dune”, based on the work of Frank Herbert, also has a hernia problem and has broken two ribs. Despite everything, Jason Momoa has assured that the second chapter of Aquaman is really beautiful. The countdown to watch the film has officially started.

But when will Aquaman 2 be released? Warner Bros. has scheduled the second chapter of the film dedicated to the hero of DC Comics for Christmas 2022. Filming, like many other productions, has been slowed down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The plot is still a mystery to this day. However, we know that the director will always be James Wan, who has stated that the plot will have a more serious cut than the first film. The cast will still be Amber Heard in the role of Mera. This is important news, because fans had asked the production to be fired due to what happened with Johnny Depp, who was taken out of production of the third installment of the Fantastic Beasts saga. Also confirmed in the cast are Patrick Wilson and Nicole Kidman.