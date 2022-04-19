Jason Momoa: Jason Momoa becomes the protagonist of the Minecraft live-action | Film and Television
After passing through the aquatic kingdom of atlantisuntil reaching the dangerous deserts of Arrakis, Jason Momoa is about to make his debut in the world of video games.
And it is that recently it has been confirmed that the star of Aquaman Y dunesis preparing another film with Warner Bros. and is in final negotiations to star in the live-action film of Minecraft.
For several years it was announced that Warner Bros. planned to develop a film about said video game, however, the information about it has been kept quite reserved.
It will be Jared Hess, known for directing “Napoleon Dynamite” Y “Free nacho”among others, will direct the film. Mary Parent Y Roy Lee will produce, and Jill Messick he will receive a posthumous credit for working on the film before his death in 2018. Mojang Studios, the Swedish video game developer behind Minecraft, will produce through Lydia Winters and Vu Bui.
Picture / Xbox Game
Video game movies have been on a hot streak in recent years, with 20th Century launching a blockbuster franchise with Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” last year, and Paramount finding success with its Sonic sequel earlier this month.
But before Minecraftwe will enjoy Momoa in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdomthe sequel to the 2018 film about the maritime superhero of DCand will participate in the tenth installment of Fast and furiousalongside Vin Diesel.
What is Minecraft?
Minecraft debuted in 2011 and allows players to use blocks to create structures and worlds. The game became a sensation, reaching 100 million users just a few years after its release and helping Microsoft acquire Mojang for $2.5 billion in 2014, becoming the best-selling game of all time with over 238 million copies. sold since its launch in 2011.
