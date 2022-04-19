Jason Momoa: Jason Momoa becomes the protagonist of the Minecraft live-action | Film and Television

After passing through the aquatic kingdom of atlantisuntil reaching the dangerous deserts of Arrakis, Jason Momoa is about to make his debut in the world of video games.

And it is that recently it has been confirmed that the star of Aquaman Y dunesis preparing another film with Warner Bros. and is in final negotiations to star in the live-action film of Minecraft.

For several years it was announced that Warner Bros. planned to develop a film about said video game, however, the information about it has been kept quite reserved.

It will be Jared Hess, known for directing “Napoleon Dynamite” Y “Free nacho”among others, will direct the film. Mary Parent Y Roy Lee will produce, and Jill Messick he will receive a posthumous credit for working on the film before his death in 2018. Mojang Studios, the Swedish video game developer behind Minecraft, will produce through Lydia Winters and Vu Bui.