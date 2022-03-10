Jason Momoa: Jason Momoa gives first details of his participation in Fast and Furious | Film and Television

Jason Momoa is better than ever in the cinematographic field, after finishing recordings for Aquaman 2the actor has just officially announced his participation in the tenth installment of Fast and furious.

A couple of months ago the rumor circulated that the actor would join the franchise, but it was only now that Momoa confirmed it through a recent interview with the media. Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m going to do “Fast 10”, it’s going to be fun… I’m going to play the bad guy, something I haven’t done for a long time. Now, I have to be the bad boy. A very extravagant bad boy”commented the actor.

Yet There is no exact date for the premiere. from the tenth installment of the franchise, but it is known that it will hit theaters in May 2023. Recall that it was the franchise itself that announced Jason’s participation through an image on his social mediabut this is the first time that the actor talks about it.

Momoa will join Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel and key actors Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Tyrese Gibson and Sung Kang qu are back in the movie.

This is not the first time that Momoa plays a villain, because previously, game of Thrones catapulted him to fame with khal drugHowever, this role is expected to give the actor the opportunity to delve into the dark side of a big budget movie.

Despite the series being a source of mixed to negative reviews, fans remain loyal, lining the producers’ pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars with each installment.