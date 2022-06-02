Jason Momoa, Jennifer Aniston or Naomi Campbell support Johnny Depp after the trial with Amber Heard

After about two months wrapped up one of the judgment most mediatic in recent years, the one that has pitted Johnny Depp against his ex-wife AmberHeard, at last the verdict has been known where the jury has ruled in favor of the actor from ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

In this way, Johnny Depp will receive a compensation of 10 million dollars for compensatory damages plus 350,000 for the punitive, of the 15 million that were planned, since the laws stipulate that this sum cannot be exceeded. Finally, the sum will be reduced, since the jury considered that Depp also defamed Heard on one occasion and, therefore, must pay him 2 million dollars to compensate damages.

After knowing Depp that he had won the trial has published a letter via Instagram where revealed how “moved” he was: “The jury has given me my life back”, he stated in a statement that you can read here in full.

These have been the first words that the interpreter has expressed after knowing the resolution, a post that has gone viral and in which millions of people have wanted to show their support.

The ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Ashley Benson It has been one of the most effusive since it has published a photo on its Instagram account of Johnny Depp where he wrote between exclamations: “YESSSSS”. In addition, she writes various emoticons with hands up and hearts in the actor’s post.

Naomi Campbell He has also wanted to leave a comment on Depp’s Instagram post where he has put four red hearts.

On the other hand, there have been many familiar faces who have not written publicly but they have liked the post of Johnny. This is the case of: Zoe Saldana, Emma Roberts, Gemma Chan, Hadid, Taika Waititi, Jennifer Aniston, Joey King, Riley Keough or Jason Momoawho stars in ‘Aquaman’ with Amber Heard.





Celebrities who support Johnny Depp after the trial against Amber Heard | Instagram Johnny Depp



Surely you are interested in:

The movie where Amber Heard and Johnny Depp met: This is how the love story that now confronts them arose