Jason Momoa Joins Lenny Kravitz Amid Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors

Lisa Bonet’s exes are having a great time together.

Lenny Kravitz, who shares 33-year-old daughter Zoë Kravitz with Bonet, shared a photo of himself riding motorcycles with Jason Momoa via Instagram on Saturday.

Ride or die. Brothers for life,” the “Fly Away” singer wrote.

Zoë weighed in on the cute moment in the comments section, writing, “Well isn’t this just adorable? I love them both very much.”

Bonet, 54, was married to Lenny, 57, from 1987 to 1993. She married Momoa, 42, in 2017 and they share two children: Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

Momoa announced in a deleted post shared on Instagram in January that he and Bonet were separating after 17 years together and four years of marriage.

Momoa and Bonet, seen here in February 2020, announced that they would wrap things up in January. steve granitz

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are taking place,” the statement read. “So we share our family news that we are separating in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we move forward in our lives, we can do so with dignity and honesty.”

The statement continued, “The love between us continues, evolving into the ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to be.”

The “Aquaman” star admitted earlier this month that it’s been “difficult” dealing with her breakup with Bonet in public view.

“Mahalo to the fans and press for being generous and giving us space for the kids,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s hard enough breaking apart in the public eye. We appreciate the continued privacy during these times.”

Momoa has a close relationship with Zoë Kravitz, whom Bonet shares with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz. amy susman

However, it seems that Momoa and Bonet could be on the road to reconciliation.

The actress was photographed still wearing her wedding ring while out with a friend in Topanga Canyon, California, earlier this week.

The sighting came just weeks after Momoa supported Zoë at the New York City premiere of her latest movie, “The Batman.” The “Big Little Lies” star plays Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman) in the Matt Reeves-directed film opposite Robert Pattinson in the title role.

Bonet was seen wearing her wedding ring this week despite splitting from Momoa in January. News Licensing / MEGA

“Lisa couldn’t be here, so we represented myself and the babies,” Momoa told “Entertainment Tonight” on the red carpet. “We are very excited to be here. … It’s still family, you know?

Before that, a source told Hollywood Life in late February that Momoa and Bonet were giving their marriage another chance.

“They decided to work things out instead of throwing in the towel because they have invested so much in each other,” the source claimed.

Representatives for Bonet and Momoa did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

