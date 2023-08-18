Jason Momoa joins popular advisory campaign on oil exploration in Ecuador

Actor Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, joined the campaign to stop extraction activities in Yasuní, Ecuador. (Warner Bros.)

Following in the footsteps of his Hollywood colleague Leonardo DiCaprio, actor and ocean activist, jason momoajoined the campaign in favor of banning oil exploitation in Yasuniin the Ecuadorian Amazon. Actor who personifies superheroes from comics aquaman He uploaded to his Instagram account a video clip made by Ecuadorian groups promoting the Yes In popular consultation.

In May this year, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador issued a favorable opinion for the realization of a Referendum to keep raw block 43 of Yasuni Park underground indefinitely. This Sunday, along with the general elections, Ecuadorians will give their verdict on this matter as well.

,We applaud Ecuador’s leadership and appreciate the opportunity for Ecuadorians to vote YES for Yasuní.Momoa wrote on Instagram. In the video they shared, members of an indigenous community living in Yasuní use a metaphor to explain the importance of the forest in their lives: “This is our supermarket. We have sown this forest for the future of humanity. Furthermore, they explain how the ancestors of these communities, thousands of years ago, named the plants and animals that lived there.

Posted by Jason Momoa on Yasuni

In his post, Momoa also noted that: “Yasuni National Park is a global biodiversity hotspot and home to some of the last indigenous peoples living in voluntary isolation, the Tagaeri, Taromenen and Dugakeri. Threatened by the presence of the fossil fuel industry,

The United Nations Organization (UN) has pointed out that “fossil fuels account for 80% of current worldwide primary energy demand and the energy system is the source of nearly two-thirds of global CO2 emissions.” For the United Nations, this fuel they are extremely inefficient and pollutingespecially with regard to indoor air quality in many less developed countries.”

In his post, the actor pointed out that Ecuador has given a “chance” to its citizens. Vote not only for the forest, but also for indigenous rights, our climate and the well-being of our planet, Finally, he asks his fans to join him in protecting Yasuní and the indigenous communities who live in it.

Yasuni is considered one of the lungs of the world.

With more than 1 million hectares, Yasuni is one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. It was declared a Biosphere Reserve by UNESCO in 1989 because it is home to more than 300 species of amphibians and reptiles, about 400 types of mammals and 600 types of birds, which are found on its surface. According to information from the Ministry of the Environment, Yasuní is the largest protected area in continental Ecuador. It is located in the middle of the Amazonian tropical wet forest, 250 km from the country’s capital Quito.

Those who preach the need to leave crude oil underground point out that Yasuni lends Environmental Services to the WorldLike the oxygen we breathe: “So when we talk about conserving the Amazon we’re talking about the lungs of the world,” said Pedro Bermeo of the Yasunidos collective, which promotes the consultation. Used to be.

Opponents, on the other hand, have focused their arguments on the economic sector and have maintained that the country will face a crisis if the extraction of crude oil is stopped. This would include a revenue loss of several million dollars and the loss of approximately 60,000 jobs. However, activists in favor of Yasuni have assured that the damage caused by releasing the crude underground Corresponding to less than 0.5% of the state budget,

keep reading:

Ecuadorians will decide whether to continue oil extraction in the Yasuní Biosphere Reserve

Leonardo DiCaprio: “Ecuador can become an example in the democratization of climate policy”