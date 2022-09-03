Jason Momoa made a very particular description of his character in ‘Fast & Furious X’

the saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” seems to have no end. since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which took place in Braziltapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that after the premiere in this 2021 of its ninth installment, it had already been confirmed a few months ago that the successful saga would have two new films, expected to be released in 2023 and 2024 and thus conclude the great series of films.

And it is that a few months ago, Vin Diesel confirmed that the filming of the new films of “Fast & Furious” had already started and as he hinted, the recording of both films would take place at the same time, a strategy that he has already followed, for example, Marvel Studios when recording “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) and “Avengers: Endgame” (2019) at the same time.

Now, in the middle of the recordings of “Fast & Furious 10”, Jason Momoa spoke with Variety and gave a very particular description of his character on the tape, which is expected, arrives in theaters in Colombia and the world to mid 2023:

“I can be the bad guy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and he’s a bit of a peacock… He’s got a lot of issues, this guy. He definitely has some issues with his dad.”

It should be remembered that “Fast and Furious 9”the past was going to be released May 22, 2020 But the health emergency coronavirus pandemic forced to postpone its release until last June 24, 2021.

The cast of the new film “Fast and furious” It is made up of the traditional Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto), Michelle Rodriguez (Letty), Jordana Brewster (Mia Toretto), Tyrese Gibson (Roman Pearce), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (Tej Parker), Nathalie Emmanuel (Megan Ramsey) and the incorporation of actors of the stature of Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker and John Cena, the villain of the recent installment. Also, singers like Ozuna and Cardi B are present in the film.