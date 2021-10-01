Jason Momoa made his children happy by introducing them to Billie Eilish

If it was your father Jason Momoa, you may be lucky enough to find yourself with him on the red carpet of the world premiere of No Time To Die.

And if your musical idol were also on that red carpet, you would have won everything: that’s exactly what happened to Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa!

The children of the actor have respectively 14 and 12 years and the famous dad took them with him to the launch of the new 007 film in London, to which he was invited as a guest.

It matters little that Aquaman himself was at their side: they only had eyes for Billie Eilish!

Billie Eilish – getty images

The singer was in fact also at the premiere with her brother and collaborator Finneas, as they signed the main theme of the film. Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf wanted to take a picture with her and Jason Momoa posted it on Instagram.

“@billieeilish, you made my children so happy“wrote in the caption.

It is clear from the super smiles: you can see the photo here on Jason Momoa’s account!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet – getty images

Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf were born from the love between Jason Momoa and the actress Lisa Bonet. Watch the video to learn more about the actor’s story:

ph: getty images