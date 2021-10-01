News

Jason Momoa made his children happy by introducing them to Billie Eilish

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



30 September 2021




If it was your father Jason Momoa, you may be lucky enough to find yourself with him on the red carpet of the world premiere of No Time To Die.

And if your musical idol were also on that red carpet, you would have won everything: that’s exactly what happened to Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf Momoa!

The children of the actor have respectively 14 and 12 years and the famous dad took them with him to the launch of the new 007 film in London, to which he was invited as a guest.

It matters little that Aquaman himself was at their side: they only had eyes for Billie Eilish!

Billie Eilish – getty images

The singer was in fact also at the premiere with her brother and collaborator Finneas, as they signed the main theme of the film. Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf wanted to take a picture with her and Jason Momoa posted it on Instagram.

Loading...
Advertisements

@billieeilish, you made my children so happy“wrote in the caption.

It is clear from the super smiles: you can see the photo here on Jason Momoa’s account!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet – getty images

Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf were born from the love between Jason Momoa and the actress Lisa Bonet. Watch the video to learn more about the actor’s story:

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
735
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
695
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
691
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
642
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
641
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
633
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
627
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
621
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top