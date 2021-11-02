Jason Momoa positive for COVID-19, the probable contagion at the premiere of Dune | Cinema

I got COVID right after the premiere. There were a lot of people and I met a lot of people, I exchanged a lot of aloha so who knows?

With a video released via IG Stories a few days ago,has communicated that he is positive for COVID-19 and that he is in self-isolation. The video shared by the star on Instagram was then shot and reposted several times on TikTok and Twitter by his and her fans. Jason Momoa who, we recall, is in England to work on the filming of James Wan’s second Aquaman explains that he probably contracted the disease during the London premiere of, the blockbuster of Denis Villeneuve where he plays the role of

Jason Momoa also explains that he feels pretty good overall. In the actor’s most recent social testimonies, we saw him in the open air, let’s suppose in the garden of the English estate where he resides during the making of the cinecomic. Cinecomic which, despite the incident on the route, apparently went on smoothly anyway since from 28 October to today, no news of stopping the retakes has arrived online.

Here are the various IG Stories released by the actor currently filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom;

Warner Bros has announced that the sequel to James Wan’s cinecomic will hit US theaters on December 16, 2022. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, co-writer of the first film, will also return for the sequel. In the cast Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren And Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are underway in the UK under the title of work Necrus.

