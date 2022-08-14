Jason Momoa reveals his son’s reaction to DUNE

Actor Jason Momoa plays Duncan Idaho, a very charismatic character from the movie DUNE (2021), with a tragic fate.

Despite Jason Momoa is a great action movie star, we can see that many of his characters have died, such as Keegan of a bullet in the head, khal drug of Game of Thrones and Duncan Idaho of DUNE. The latter affected his son quite a bit.

In a recent interview with GQ, Jason Momoa remember that he dies quite a lot and that his children always remember him.

“My children always say: Are you going to die again? You always die. Obviously I made a name for myself by dying, so if you see me it’s like… Momoa’s going to jump on the bomb, I know it!”

But his death in DUNE made quite an impact on his 12-year-old son:

“It was pretty heartbreaking, because I was like… I’m here, man! But he was like… Dad nooooooooo. And I said: Listen friend: if you are going to go out, go out in a big way”.

Will he return to the DUNE Universe?

When asked about this possibility, Jason Momoa answered:

“Have you read the books? Well, I mean the books are a test… So it’s not me who messes it up. So, you should keep reading. I love that world and I am very happy to be a part of it.”

It must be remembered that in DUNE Part 2 which will be released in 2023 we will not see Jason Momoabut the intention of the director Denis Villeneuve is to make a third installment that would deal with Dune Messiah of Frank Herbert. This story introduces Duncan Idaho as Hayt’s reborn clone. Duncan would be cloned many more times over several millennia.

The one who will return to the sequel to DUNE it is Josh Brolin, since his character Gurney Halleck does survive the battle and will be important for the new installment. Next to him will be austin butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Florence Pugh as Irulan Corrino, rebecca ferguson as Jessica Atreides Zendaya like chani, Timothee Chalamet as Paul Atreides Lea Seydoux as Lady Margot Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen, Javier Bardem like Stilgar, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV and dave baptist as Glossu Rabban Harkonnen.