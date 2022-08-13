Jason Momoa reveals how the villain he will play in Fast X will be | Films

Irais M.

The Aquaman actor is one of the newcomers to the Fast and Furious cast.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Jason Momoa, who joins the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise from the next film, gave a preview of the villain who will interpret This film will be part of the grand finale of the saga, which will be divided into two tapes.

“I am a peacock at the highest level and I am having the best time of my life,” he revealed. Jason Momoa in interview with G.Q.. According to the protagonist of Aquaman, in Fast X will play a villain who has a lavender car and purple fingernails and toenails.

“It’s been hard because people always think I’m the guy who plays [machos]”, indicated the actor. “But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing and even the villains I play now are eccentric,” Momoa added.

“He’s amazing, he’s hot-tempered, he’s misunderstood,” he revealed about his character in Fast X. “I have the opportunity to film with people cool with whom I had never done it. First of all, I can work with Charlize. [Theron], something that excites me a lot; then, I can go to amazing places. Obviously working with the entire cast, most of them,” he acknowledged. Jason Momoa on joining Fast and Furious.

Advertising

Fast X It will include the return of franchise veterans such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron.

Among the new members of the cast will also be Rita Moreno, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior and Brie Larson, while the direction will be the responsibility of Louis Leterrier after the resignation of Justin Lin.

The first part of Fast X It will be released in theaters on May 19, 2023.