Jason Momoa reveals the new costume of the protagonist

Here is the new costume that the superhero played by Jason Momoa in the DC cinecomic will wear Aquaman 2

Production of Aquaman 2, the sequel to the successful cinecomic DC released in 2018 that sees the protagonist Jason Momoa. And there are news for the look of the character: the actor has in fact shared on Instagram the photo of the new costume that we will see him wear in 2022. “Second round. New costume. More action. “ promises Momoa in the post, which sees a comparison between the suit of the first film – first shot – and to follow the one worn in the next. The style is analogous, but there is a radical change in color. A change that, unlike the other superheroes of the house, differs from how the character is drawn from the comic.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, due out in US cinemas on December 16, 2022, sees Arthur Curry travel to the Lost Kingdom, an unknown part of the Atlantean Empire. In the cast of the film, directed as the first film by James Wan and written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, we find, in addition to Jason Momoa in the role of the protagonist, also Amber Heard (Princess Mera), Patrick Wilson (King Orm), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Mantha).