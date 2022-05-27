Jason Momoa scares Aquaman fans: “Aloha, friends”

Jason Momoa share a photograph of your passage through a hospital and much of Hollywood wonders about his status after his recent injuries .

share a photograph of your passage through a and much of wonders about his status after his recent . The actor went through the operating room to operate a hernia supposedly giving him problems after filming the latest installment of ‘ Aquaman ‘.

supposedly giving him problems after filming the latest installment of ‘ ‘. How did Jason Momoa get his famous eyebrow scar?

Jason Momoa before being Aquaman: this is his incredible transformation

Jason Momoa bathes his muscles in a frozen lake

Of all the characters that DC and Warner have thrown at screens It seems that the one that has best hooked the public and the Jason Momoa’s Aquaman. Hence, his legion of fans were alerted when the actor published a photograph on Instagram in what he said goodbye gratefully before before being put into a check-up machine.

With 42 years, Jason Momoa had already warned that time also passes quickly for him. He has suffered several accidents on filming and for six weeks he has not been able to train with one of his arms due to a recent operation. However, it seems that Aquaman is not going to give up and after the installment that will be released this year he will continue to work with the body that took him from surfer to great warlord in ‘Game of Thrones’.

In any case, the alerts have jumped for the image shared by Jason Momoa. In it, he is seen about to have her head inserted into a machine that supposedly makes scans with the help of waves. “You have to crack some eggs to make an omelette. Hello (Hawaiian word used to say ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’). grateful to my ohana (family in Hawaiian) and friendsJason Momoa wrote.

Behind the theatrical message and photography was the actor’s particular sense of humor, although many followers worried about his physical condition after his latest mishaps. “Oh no!” he wrote. Gal Gadot along with a heart of support for Jason Momoa, an actress with whom he has shared space in several films. “I hope you are well, brother,” the musician commented. Gary Holt. “Oh no, what happened now?” the singer wondered. Jill Wagner. “Oh no! Are you alright, mate?” the actor insisted. Paul Schreiber.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

After passing through the hospital, Jason Momoa reassured everyone by assuring People magazine that everything was “OK” and that the visit the scanner is simply “a precautionary measure“.

His last appearance in the media had been for the filming of the tenth film of ‘Fast and Furious’ in Rome, where he did not have a good day with the paparazzi and also had to apologize for taking pictures inside the Sistine Chapel.

Ernest RuscioGetty Images

Concern over Jason Momoa has become commonplace of late, especially after he underwent hernia surgery earlier this year. Also, after filming the latest sequel to ‘Aquaman’ he acknowledged that the recording was where he had suffered his last injury.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io