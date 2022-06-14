Jason Momoa separated from the Mexican Eiza González after four months of relationship

2022 has not been a good year for love for Jason Momoa. Is that the actor who gave life to Aquaman first divorced Lisa Bonet and now, after four months of relationship, he also put an end to his budding romance with Mexican actress and singer Eiza González.

As published by the magazine Peoplethe brief romance ended due to a “character incompatibility”. “They are just two very different people” , a source explained to the magazine. Despite the forcefulness of this statement, another source consulted assured that the 42-year-old actor and the 32-year-old Aztec star hope to resolve the situation.

“They love so much each other, they dated quietly for a while before the romance became public ”, revealed the second source, although he later acknowledged that “they are in different stages of life”.

Eiza González during the avant premiere in Berlin of Michael Bay’s latest film, Ambulance Jörg Carstensen – dpa

As it turned out, the actor dunes and his colleague from Baby, the apprentice of crime and Ambulance They started dating in February, a month after he announced his divorce from Lisa Bonet.. “At this time it is not a very serious relationship and both are seeing where it is going,” the media published at the time. Momoa and González met through some mutual friends and soon decided to maintain an “exclusive” relationship.

“They spent time together when they could and made it work, despite their two busy schedules,” they explained in People at that time, in addition to ensuring that both shared “the same spirit”. “Eiza, like Jason, is a very funny person, up for anything and quite adventurous for the most part.”

This rupture is the second that the actor of game of Thrones go through this season. Momoa and Bonet issued a joint statement in January revealing that they were ending their marriage. four years after saying “Yes, I accept”.

Jason Momoa returns to singleness after his recent divorce from the mother of his two children instagram.com/prideofgypsies

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception: we are feeling and growing from the seismic changes that are occurring”, began the extensive text that the actors wrote, by common agreement. And then he sentenced: “So, we share our family news: we are separating as a married couple ”.

Aware that the news would cause a stir in the media and on the networks, Momoa and Bonet explained: “We share this not because we think it is newsworthy, but so that, as we go about our lives, may we do so with dignity and honesty”.

“The love between us continues, evolving into the ways you wish to be known and lived,” the statement continued, adding: “We free each other to be who we are learning to be… Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and our children. We want to show our children what is possible. let love prevail ”.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet GROSBY GROUP

Momoa and Bonet met in 2005 through mutual friends. As the actor told the Huffington Post in 2016, “It just happened on a lucky night and we met and I thought she was gone and then I invited her to a restaurant… I was a fool. She ended up liking me.”

Two years after meeting, Bonet and Momoa they had their first daughter, Lola. Their second child, Nakoa-Wolf, was born in 2008.. Bonet was already the mother of Zoë Kravitz, the result of her previous marriage to Lenny Kravitz. the actress of Catwoman He maintains a close relationship with the father of his younger siblings.

In 2014, the American press was filled with photographs of Mexican actress kissing Liam Hemsworth , days after the actor had separated from the singer Miley Cyrus. Neither of them spoke about their relationship, but it was also presumed that he would have cheated on the former Disney girl with the Mexican.

Users in networks react to the conquests of Eiza González Twitter

Two years later, in September 2016, They caught it with Dj Harris and there was also speculation of a possible relationship between the two. It seems that the paparazzi never stop following the Mexican, because among her most recent conquests -always according to the images captured on public roads- is one of the most coveted bachelors in the industry, not only for his roles on the big screen, but also for his undeniable physical attractiveness: Timothée Chalamet.

Some photos between Eiza and the young actor exposed how much fun they had on vacation in Mexico. Although these images also became a trend, everything would have been in a fleeting romance.