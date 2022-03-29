Jason Momoa shared a ‘flirty’ night with Kate Beckinsale at the Oscars two months after splitting from wife Lisa Bonet

JASON Momoa was spotted “flirting” with Kate Beckinsale at two Oscars after-parties last night.

The Aquaman star offered her his jacket to keep warm as the couple chatted the night away at two exclusive post-ceremony events.

5

Speaking with E!, a source revealed that they “seemed close and had a flirtatious vibe with each other.”

The gentlemanly Jason, 42, was photographed offering Kate, 48, his jacket to keep warm as they got to know each other more at Vanity Fair and Jay-Z’s Oscars after parties.

According to E!: “He put his arm around her a couple of times and she lit up with a big smile.”

The source also shared, “They were definitely having fun and seemed very comfortable.”

A separate witness told the outlet that both stars “looked very happy” when they were seen “standing in a bar chatting.”

They added, “They both had smiles on their faces and were very into their conversation.”

The pair were reportedly seen mingling with other stars throughout the night, with Kate seen chatting with Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Sienna Miller.

RELATIONSHIP HISTORY

Jason announced his separation from his wife, Lisa Bonet, 54, in January.

They share two children together: daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13.

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformative times,” the couple announced in a joint statement.

“A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts that are occurring.”

Kate, on the other hand, has had a colorful and varied dating history.

The Underworld star was previously married to producer Len Wiseman, whom she divorced in 2019 after splitting in 2015.

However, her previous lovers have included Pete Davidson, Michael Sheen, and Jack Whitehall.

Kate has been criticized before for dating men considerably younger than her, but Jason’s potential love interest is only six years her junior.

THE LOOK OF LOVE

Hawaii-born Jason attended the 94th Academy Awards following his role in Dune, which garnered six gongs, the most of any film.

The actor wowed on the red carpet in a monochromatic black tuxedo, with his trademark locks in a French braid.

Kate showed up at the Vanity Fair after-party in a stunning black gown with a diamond-encrusted bodice that was completed with sheer fabric to show off her toned legs and arms.

Last night’s Oscars ceremony left Hollywood in shock after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock onstage.

The Best Actor award winner has since apologized for his “unacceptable and inexcusable” behavior.

5

5

5