Jason Momoa shines in a chase scene for Fast and Furious 10

Now what Fast and Furious 10 found a new director in louis leterrier, the film began its shooting schedule. Now images from the set arrive showing the new villain in history played by Jason Momoa performing some motorcycle tricks.

Recently Fast Xwhich will be the penultimate installment of the saga, was severely affected by the departure of director Justin Lin. The director who participates from tokyo drift (2006) resigned from the film and everything seems to indicate that it was due to a strong conflict with the star of the story, Vin Diesel.

