Jason Momoa shines in a chase scene for Fast and Furious 10

Now what Fast and Furious 10 found a new director in louis leterrier, the film began its shooting schedule. Now images from the set arrive showing the new villain in history played by Jason Momoa performing some motorcycle tricks.

Recently Fast Xwhich will be the penultimate installment of the saga, was severely affected by the departure of director Justin Lin. The director who participates from tokyo drift (2006) resigned from the film and everything seems to indicate that it was due to a strong conflict with the star of the story, Vin Diesel.

In any case, Universal Studios wasted no time and began a search, which ended with Louis Leterrier, the person in charge of films such as The Transporter 1 and 2, Now You see Me 1 and 2, among other titles.

Overcoming the setbacks, the film was finally able to start filming. It’s known Fast X introduces new faces as the star of suicide squad, Daniela Melchior; Captain Marvel, Brie Larson and Aquaman, Jason Momoa. The DC actor will be in charge of giving life to a new villain, the one who will surely team up with the other villain of the story, Cypherplayed by Charlize Theron.

Thanks to the site JustJared.com, the first images of the set of Fast and Furious 10 arrive and advance a high speed motorcycle chase. The snapshots reveal that whoever is in front of one of the vehicles is Jason Momoa.

According to the site, the images were captured in the london location and it can be seen that the character uses a steep path of stairs to go at high speed with his motorcycle while going after an unknown character.

Jason in full chase.

Persecutions are always hot (?).

Jason always with a smile.

Since it was announced that Momoa would be part of the story, the hype of the fans has risen to the top, especially since the Justice League actor is used to always being the good guy.

Although the delays have hit the film, Fast X keep your date premiere of the May 19, 2023.

