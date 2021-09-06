Jason Momoa shows fans the new Aquaman costumes

Jason Momoa this Sunday he literally sent fans in awe when he shared on his Instagram account, the photo of his new Aquaman costume that he will wear in the next DC movie dedicated to the King of Atlantis titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, currently in production and expected in cinemas on December 16, 2022.

Jason Momoa he writes on Instagram:

“Second round. New costume. More action. #aquaman Aloha. “

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: what we know about the new DC movie

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom sees the return of the old characters from the first film by Aquaman. Besides Jason Momoa reprising his role as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman, return Dolph Lundgren who takes up the role of King Nereus, Amber Heard as Princess Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Ocean Master e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II who will return in the Black Manta costume.

James Wan is producing the sequel alongside Peter Safran, with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick who returns to write the script.

As for what we should expect from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom are more horror elements and new unexplored worlds, as confirmed some time ago by director James Wan, known for horror masterpieces Saw, Insidious And The Conjuring.

Not only. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is strongly inspired by Terror in space 8 (“Planet of the Vampires”) a 1965 space horror adventure that tells the story of two ships landing on a mysterious planet, but the two crews are possessed by an unknown evil.

The first Aquaman, released in December 2018, grossed more than $ 1 billion, a record that made it the only DC film to reach this milestone beyond the dark Knight by Christopher Nolan. Taking into account the premises, it cannot be ruled out that its sequel could break a new record.

Waiting for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom recover the DVD of the first one Aquaman available on Amazon!