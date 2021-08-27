Jason Momoa shows off his body in a new video workout

Actor Jason Momoa shows off the physique of Aquaman 2 in a new workout video posted on Instagram to celebrate the success of Sweet Girl

Jason Momoa shows off his sculptural physique as he trains for the filming of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in a new video on Instagram. The actor just celebrated the release of his movie on Netflix Sweet Girl and is preparing for the release of See 2 on Apple TV. While the production of Aquaman 2 has already begun, with James Wan who returns as a director. Momoa will once again play Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the sequel, joined by previous co-stars Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Little is known about the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but Wan recently shared that it was heavily influenced by the Italian horror film of 1965 Terror in space, translated into English as: Planet of the Vampires. What this will entail for the realization of Aquaman 2 is unknown, but Wan also said he expects the film will have a darker tone, less childish than the first film. For Momoa, the sequel will mark his third complete release as a DC character, we recall that it was briefly introduced in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice by Zack Snyder and with a subsequent starring role in Justice League.

In a video posted on the actor’s official Instagram account, Momoa claims to be back in training for Aquaman. In the video we see the actor training hard in the gym, practicing boxing. Momoa talks about streaming charts on Netflix for Sweet Girl, boasting that the film is number one in 91 out of 94 countries. Momoa also claims to be “returned to boxing for Aquaman 2Before performing an exercise to show her workout for the sequel, which is similar to what she did for Sweet Girl Years ago.

Momoa has a number of upcoming projects, including Slumberland, directed by Francis Lawrence, and a western titled The Last Manhunt. Besides Sweet Girl, which is already streaming, See season 2, which comes out on August 27, 2021, the actor will also participate in the adaptation of Dunes by director Denis Villeneuve, in the role of Duncan Idaho, which will be released in Italian cinemas on 3 September.

It is quite common for stars to show off their training as they prepare for a film role. Using social media is a great way to not only entertain fans, but also as a promotional tool for upcoming projects. Teasing fans with behind-the-scenes training videos and showing their “earnings” has become commonplace.

