Jason Momoa shows off his physique for Aquaman 2 ~ Webmagazine24

Jason Momoa shows off her physique as she trains for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom in the new Instagram video. The actor has just seen the release of his Netflix movie Sweet Girl and is preparing for the release of See season 2 on Apple TV. The production of Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom it has already begun with director James Wan returning to the director’s chair. Momoa will once again play Arthur Curry / Aquaman in the sequel, along with previous co-stars Amber Heard in the role of Mera, Patrick Wilson in the role of Orm e Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta.

Little is known about the plot of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but Wan recently shared his influence from a 1965 Italian horror film Planet of the Vampires. It is unknown what this means or how it translates into Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. But Wan also said he expects the film to have a darker tone than the first film. For Momoa, the sequel will mark his third full release as the character, who was briefly introduced in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice’s Zack Snyder and with a starring role in Justice League .

Jason Momoa and the video on Instagram

In a new video posted on Instagram, Momoa claims to be back training for Aquaman 2. While celebrating Sweet Girl’s success on Netflix. The actor is seen training in a boxing gym, where he talks about the streaming charts on Netflix for Sweet Girl. Momoa then says it is “Back, boxing for Aquaman 2” before performing an exercise to show off his boxing regimen for the sequel, which is similar to what he did for Sweet Girl years ago.

Momoa has a number of upcoming projects that are sure to use her physique, including Slumberland directed by Francis Lawrence and a western called The Last Manhunt. In addition to Sweet Girl, which is already streaming and See season 2, which will be released on August 27. The actor will also be seen in the director’s adaptation Denis Villeneuve of Dune, in the role of Duncan Idaho, which will be released in theaters and HBO Max on October 22.