Jason Momoa Shows Off Lavender Car in New Video From Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Set

Jason Momoa joins the Fast family in x fastthe tenth entry in the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto in almost every film in the Fast and Furious franchise, he’s excited to have this movie on the road and has been sharing updates on his social media. In a new video shared by Diesel, Momoa shows off a fancy lavender car that he will be driving. x fast.

Jason Momoa will play a new ‘Fast and Furious’ villain in ‘Fast X’

Momoa is the latest action star to join the Fast and Furious franchise. The aquaman The actor is set to play the latest villain that will have to face Diesel and his family. It’s unclear which villain he will play, but it will be interesting to see the actor take on a more villainous role.

