Jason Momoa Shows Off Lavender Car in New Video From Vin Diesel’s ‘Fast and Furious’ Set

Jason Momoa joins the Fast family in x fastthe tenth entry in the Fast and Furious franchise. Vin Diesel, who has played Dominic Toretto in almost every film in the Fast and Furious franchise, he’s excited to have this movie on the road and has been sharing updates on his social media. In a new video shared by Diesel, Momoa shows off a fancy lavender car that he will be driving. x fast.

Jason Momoa will play a new ‘Fast and Furious’ villain in ‘Fast X’

Momoa is the latest action star to join the Fast and Furious franchise. The aquaman The actor is set to play the latest villain that will have to face Diesel and his family. It’s unclear which villain he will play, but it will be interesting to see the actor take on a more villainous role.

Momoa joins a cast that also includes Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Sung Kang, and Charlize Theron. Other new additions to the cast of x fast include the suicide squad‘s Daniela Melchior and a character played by Brie Larson.

Vin Diesel shares a video of him and Jason Momoa on the set of ‘Fast and Furious 10’

In a new video shared on Diesel’s Instagram account, Diesel and Momoa relax on the set of x fast. The video shows a shirtless Momoa hanging from the hood of a lavender car that will be used by her character. The Bloodshot The actor asks how Momoa feels to which he jokingly replies with “trying to be in the new Whitesnake video.”

“How I feel? I feel amazing,” says Momoa. “It’s the first day. You and me together, friend.

Momoa then shows off his awesome lavender car that also manages to have a retro look.

“I finally got a fast car,” exclaims Momoa. “It matches my nails. Lavender looks good. This is gonna be great”.

Diesel and Jason Momoa seem to be having a great time filming fast and furious 10. However, this latest entry has had some issues on set that have made headlines.

Diesel’s new video comes shortly after acquiring a new director

This latest post with Diesel’s Jason Momoa comes after director Justin Lin departed. fast and furious 10. Lin had been shooting for a couple of days when she decided to leave. x fast. While Lin hasn’t directly stated why he left, many sources say it was due to disagreements between him and Diesel.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source said a meeting between the actor and Lin ended with a “closed door.” Lin reportedly said, “This movie is not worth my sanity.” Lin has been replaced by Louis Leterrier, a French director known for Now you see Me and the first two the transporter films.

Diesel is no stranger to getting into fights with his coworker, as he and Dwayne Johnson have had a very public falling out that led to Johnson leaving the Fast and Furious franchise. Diesel publicly asked the Jumanji actor to return for the finale, but that may have backfired.

x fast is scheduled to compete in theaters on May 19, 2023.

