Jason Momoa shows the first look at his Fast and Furious villain

The new installment of Fast and furious experienced moments of tension in recent weeks when the director justin lin He slammed the door and left the director’s chair. After a week of intense negotiations, Universal was able to find a replacement in the figure of louis leterrierthe French director behind titles like The Transporter Y The incredible Hulk.

Assuming the first part of the franchise finale is in good hands, the filming of Fast X It is already revving up its engines to make way for the great conclusion of the successful action franchise.

The new installment will once again have Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibsonbeside Charlize Theron, in the role of the villain. In recent months, the inclusion of Brie Larson Y Jason Momoawho will also give life to one of the antagonists of the film.

Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa together

Although many details of the plot of Fast X are not known at the moment, it is known that Theron Y Momoa They will bring the villains of the film back to life. Recently, both actors were shown together, hinting that both characters will share scenes in the film. Theron confirmed that he will return to play Cipher, the cyber-terrorist.

“It’s amazing. It’s testy. It’s misunderstood. I get to be photographed with some really cool people that I’ve never had. I get to work with Charlize (Theron) first, which gets me really excited. She’s amazing. Then go to some cool places. Obviously , working with the whole cast, most of the cast. But yeah, I’m excited to be working with Vin. I’m excited to be working with Charlize.”

In the last hours, Momoa He shared new stories on his Instagram account, where he showed a glimpse of his character and the first location where the filming of the film takes place. The actor revealed that he is in Rome, Italy, where part of the Fast X filming will be filmed.

He also hinted at part of the supposed appearance of his character, who appears with a very rock vibe, with leather pants, black muscular and a leather jacket with animal print.

The new movie of Fast and furious will hit theaters in May 2023.