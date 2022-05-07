Entertainment

Jason Momoa shows the first look at his Fast and Furious villain

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

The new installment of Fast and furious experienced moments of tension in recent weeks when the director justin lin He slammed the door and left the director’s chair. After a week of intense negotiations, Universal was able to find a replacement in the figure of louis leterrierthe French director behind titles like The Transporter Y The incredible Hulk.

Assuming the first part of the franchise finale is in good hands, the filming of Fast X It is already revving up its engines to make way for the great conclusion of the successful action franchise.

Source link

Photo of James James55 mins ago
0 22 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Francisca Lachapel and Francesco sealed their love at the altar: this was their religious wedding | Famous

5 mins ago

Bikini model shows off ‘meaty thighs and bumpy booty’ in self-love exhibition

7 mins ago

“I went with this picture on the plane. I cried…”

8 mins ago

How much is Chyno Miranda’s FORTUNE?

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button