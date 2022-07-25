Entertainment

Jason Momoa suffers a car accident when colliding with a motorcycle

James
Jason Momoa has had a good scare on the road. According to TMZ, the actor suffered an accident last Sunday, July 24, on the Old Topanga canyon road, near Calabasas, California. He was driving his car when a motorcycle appeared in the opposite lane and, in a curve, the motorcycle got into Momoa’s lane and collided with the front of the car..

Jason Momoa at the 'No Time To Die' premiere

The driver of the motorcycle was thrown and Jason Momoa’s car fell on the windshield. The police indicate that, despite how cumbersome everything sounds, the motorcyclist was able to fall on his feet. He was taken to hospital with minor injuries to his finger and a bruise on his leg. The ‘Aquaman’ actor was able to drive away in his car after speaking to police.

Baba Voss’s farewell

The actor was not present at the Warner Bros. and DC panel at San Diego Comic-Con despite the fact that “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” premieres next year. However, one of his projects was present at the convention. ‘See’, the Apple TV + series, will say goodbye with its third season, and Apple showed the trailer for the last chapters at Comic-Con. Its broadcast will begin on August 26.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on March 17, 2023., the sequel to ‘Aquaman’, again directed by James Wan. Jason Momoa also has ‘Slumberland’ pending release, the new Francis Lawrence, and ‘Fast & Furious 10’, of which he is one of the great additions to the family along with Brie Larson. It will be released in theaters on May 19 next year.

