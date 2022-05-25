Jason Momoa suffers mishap during filming of “Fast and Furious”

The actor is in Rome filming the latest installment of “Fast and Furious”. Photo: AFP

Jason Momoa is very active in the world of cinema, in addition to returning as “Aquaman” for the second part of the film, he is filming the last film in the saga of “Fast and furious”.

The production is filming in Rome And it was in that city that Eiza González’s alleged boyfriend had a mishap with a motorcycle that caused him a head injury.

The actor went to a hospital for an MRI and, through his Instagram account, announced that he was fine and thus reassured his fans.

In the shared image you can see Jason Momoa42, lying down to determine the damage his brain received after receiving the blow and accompanied it with the following description: “you have to break some eggs to make an omelette… Grateful for my ohana and friends”.

Although, it is not the first time that the actor has been injured while working. In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom he injured his eyes and in an interview with Ellen Degeneres, at that time, he commented that, even, he had spoiled them. “I have something that cut it a little and then I have to have surgery, I have a hernia, they took out my ribs. They are giving me a beating.

Rita Moreno joins “Fast and Furious X”

On the other hand, it was announced that the Oscar-winning actress, Rita Morenowill be part of the cast of the tenth installment where she will play the grandmother of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel).

it was the same Vin Diesel the person in charge of publicizing the news through a video on their social networks, where Moreno appears very excited accompanied by Michelle Rodriguez.

The film is scheduled for May 2023, where Brie Larson, Charlize Theron, Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodríguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Ludacris Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior will also participate. , Alan Ritchson and Cardi B.