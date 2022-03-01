Jason Momoa Supports Zoë Kravitz Amid Reports He’s Back With Lisa Bonet

ads

Jason Momoa is showing his support for stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz amid a report claiming he’s back with Lisa Bonet.

â€œCHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO,” Momoa captioned photos of himself posing with Kravitz’s boyfriend Channing Tatum via Instagram on Monday.

Both men, dressed in casual clothing, seemed delighted to see Kravitz play Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson in the title role.

“I am beyond proud of you @zoeisabellakravitz,” Momoa, 42, continued. â€œMahalo @wbpictures for the invite. We are very grateful. ALOHA J and C.â€

Kravitz, 33, and Tatum, 41, have been dating since August 2021, while Momoa had been with the actress’s mother, Bonet, 54, since 2005 before their split in January.

However, a source recently told Hollywood Life that Momoa and Bonet, who married in 2017 and share children Lola, 14, and Nokoa-Wolf, 13, are giving their marriage another chance.

“They decided to work things out instead of throwing in the towel because they have invested so much in each other,” the source said.

Momoa previously shed light on her decision to break up with Bonet in a long-winded Instagram post from January that she has since deleted from her page.

“We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding and our family is no exception,” he wrote at the time.

â€œFeeling and growing from the seismic changes that occur. And so we share our family news that we are separating in marriage. We’re not sharing this because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we move forward in our lives, we can do so with dignity and honesty.”

Representatives for Momoa and Bonet did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Page Six.

