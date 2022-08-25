Jason Momoa talks about his villain in Fast & Furious 10!

Jason Momoa advances details about the next villain he will play for Fast and Furious 10

Jason Momoa is ready to join the next movie of Fast and furious call “Fast X” where the actor will play a villain that he described as “sadistic and androgynous”

During an interview with Variety, Momoa explained that he is eager to reveal his role as the villain after he has long brought the superhero to lifeand Aquaman.

“I can be the bad boy finally. I’ve been the good guy for a while. He’s very sadistic and androgynous and has a bit of a peacock…he’s got a lot of problems, this guy. He definitely has some issues with his dad.” Jason Momoa

Although the actor did not want to reveal more details, Vin Diesel He had confirmed through his Instagram that Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) will also join the cast in a secret role, which he described as a “deep soul” that will add something to the franchise that everyone “longed for”.

Aquaman 2 will include more humor

Momoa also addressed his next project where he will reprise his role as Arthur Curry in the DC Comics sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will be released next year.

The actor announced that the film will feature “much more humour” and that he is excited that fans can see the cameo he filmed Ben Affleck What BruceWaynesince he assured that “It will be very beautiful.” But we will have to wait to see it on screens, since Warner Bros Discovery has just announced that the movie of the king of Atlantis will be delayed again and it will no longer arrive in March of next year as planned, but until December 2023.

Momoa will release the next 26 of August the last season of see where it gives life to Baba Voss a guardian who has killed “more than 100” people throughout history. “It’s definitely the furthest kill I’ve ever done in my life,” added the actor.

