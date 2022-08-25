Jason Momoa teases a terrible and atypical villain

Jason Momoa continues his rise in the world of cinema: after Game of Thrones, the DCEU, Stargate or even Dune, the actor is about to land in another big franchise. Jason Momoa indeed joins the saga Fast & Furious by embodying the antagonist of the tenth part.

Fans can’t wait to see the actor as a villain, especially as Jason Momoa promises his character in Fast & Furious 10 will not be an altar boy.

“Sadistic and androgynous”

It was during the preview of the third season of See, a SF and post-apocalyptic series on Apple TV+, that Jason Momoa confided in his role in Fast & Furious 10. Asked by Variety magazine, the actor released some crisp information on the character of the future opponent of Dominic Torreto and his family. Jason Momoa called the character “sadistic and androgynous”.

“He is evil, eccentric and androgynous”said the actor with humor. “He is very sadistic and at the same time very funny. It’s really weird”. Jason Momoa did not go into detail about this mysterious villain, but his remarks have enough to arouse even more the curiosity of the fans. It must be said that it is not every day that the colossus plays this kind of character.

A first for the actor

It’s not the first time that Jason Momoa plays villains on TV, but his role in Fast & Furious 10 will be very different. The actor spoke about it during an interview last March with ET magazine: “It’s fun, I’m going to play the bad guy, which I haven’t done in a long time. Now it’s up to me to be the bad boy. But a very flamboyant bad boy. With a bit of panache! », he said enthusiastically. We can’t wait to see what it will bring.

The cinema release of Fast & Furious 10 is scheduled for next year. It has been announced that the film will be split into two parts, it will also be the last feature film in the franchise. A finale that brings together a fine line-up of actors with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, but also Jason Statham, Brie Larson, John Cena, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren… and not forgetting Jason Momoa.

Can’t wait for the first trailer to get a little preview of the film!