Jason Momoa to cast alongside Vin Diesel! And he will have a real tough role

When it comes to Fast & Furious it seems that the muscles are never enough! It is in fact news of these hours that the star of Aquaman Jason Momoa would be in talks to join the tenth chapter of the franchise. To report the news exclusively is The Hollywood Reporter, who also revealed that the actor may be ready to play the villain (although the Universal, production company of the action saga, has not yet commented on the news in any way).

The same portal also confirms that Justin Lin – returned to directing with the ninth chapter – will participate again in the project. Likewise too Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris And Sung Kang they are ready to resume their respective roles in the new project. There is also talk of the return of Charlize Theron, but even in this case the rumors have not yet been confirmed.

Bad news, however, for fans who were waiting for the return of Dwayne Johnson. A few months ago it was announced that Vin Diesel was publicly and privately courting the former WWE star, but the latter would have declined the invitation – going so far as to define the attempt of the colleague, who brought up his own children, “a manipulation“.

Subsequently, as it also confirms The Hollywood Reporter, the search would have continued unabated to get the right number of muscles in the film and in these hours the Studios would have come to the name of Jason Momoa. However, as anticipated, it is not clear at the moment whether the star will take over from The Rock in the franchise, with all the implications that his role has involved, or if something new is planned for him. Certainly, however, the news will not only make fans happy, but it represents a solid detail to focus on to once again attract the attention of fans.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter

Photo: Getty Images (Mike Coppola / Frazer Harrison)

