Jason Momoa training is all we need today [VIDEO]

Jason Momoa posted a new one video on his Instagram profile where he shows himself to fans during one training session for Aquaman 2. The actor has just landed on Netflix with the film Sweet Girl and prepares for the release, on Apple TV +, of the second season of the series If it’s.

The production of Aquaman 2 in the meantime it has come to life and Momoa will naturally also return in the sequel to play the role of the Atlantean Aquaman, born in the century Arthur Curry. In the movie, the beloved DC movie star celebrates the success of Sweet Girl, reporting that the feature film currently ranks # 1 most viewed movies on the streaming platform in 91 out of 94 countries, and is engaged in a boxing gym to fine-tune his increasingly sculpted physique.

Directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza, Sweet Girl is the story of a loving husband and father who sees his wife die of a drug withdrawn from a pharmaceutical company. In search of justice, the character played by Jason Momoa decides to expose the “Big Pharma” but to do so he must protect himself and his daughter at the same time.

In the cast of the film, in addition to Isabel Merced in her daughter, also Adria Arjona in the role of his wife and mother, as well as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Amy Brenneman, Justin Bartha, Raza Jaffrey and Lex Scott Davis.

Director James Wan instead revealed some time ago that the sequel to Aquaman will be titled Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sharing a photo of a production meeting.

In the new film we will therefore deal with a “Lost kingdom” and many are already wondering what place it could be. Jason Momoasi recently said he was excited about contributing to the script with his own ideas.

The first film grossed $ 1.14 billion worldwide. The cast includes Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Lin (Murk) and Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin). In the sequel we will also find Pilou Asbæk.

The official synopsis of the first film read: Arthur is the son of Tom, a lighthouse keeper, and Atlanna, none other than the queen of Atlantis. The union of the two, however, is clandestine, so much so that to save her son Atlanna she agrees to be judged in the underwater city, which will execute her by handing her over to the most ferocious of submarine peoples. Arthur grows up learning in secret from Vulko, the king’s advisor and his son Orm, the secrets of Atlantis, but as an adult he prefers to stay away from the sunken city and limits himself to heroic deeds at sea, such as rescuing a submarine from a team of pirates. . Here he ends up letting one of them die and his son swears revenge, so much so that he allies himself with Arthur’s half-brother, Orm. Meanwhile, King Nereus’ daughter Mera tries to convince Arthur to embrace his legacy as an Atlantean royal to avert a war, but to succeed in this plan it will be necessary to find Atlan’s lost trident.

