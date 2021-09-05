Jason Momoa unveils his new costume. It is darker and you will love it [FOTO]

Jason Momoa has just released the first image of the costume that we will see him wearing in Aquaman 2 (whose official title is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), the long-awaited sequel to the film A.D which in 2018 brought the story of the hero to the big screen Arthur Curry, ruler of the underwater kingdom of Atlantis.

These are actually two shots: the first shows the green and gold outfit that we all already know, while the second, much more interesting, reveals one never seen before on the big screen. With a coloration halfway between black and metallic blue, Arthur’s alternative costume has a decidedly darker aspect than the previous one, going to align in a certain sense with the atmospheres that are usually breathed in DC films.

HERE IS THE AQUAMAN COSTUME (To admire it you have to scroll to the second photo)

Leading the adventure will once again be James Wan, an author borrowed from the horror scene who, in treading new paths, has signed one of the luckiest films of DCEU together with Wonder Woman from Patty Jenkins, grossing $ 1.14 billion worldwide.

In addition to the protagonist Jason Momoa, the cast also included Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Lin (Murk) e Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin). In the sequel we will also find Pilou Asbæk.

Here is the synopsis of the first chapter:

The film reveals the origin story of Arthur Curry, half human and half Atlantean, and accompanies him on the journey of his life that will not only force him to face who he really is, but also to discover if he is worthy of being who he is for. born … a king.

