Jason Momoa wants to make a movie with Dwayne Johnson

Jason Momoa would have plans to make a movie with Dwayne Johnsonhe revealed himself during an interview with Jimmy Fallon. From the series: lovers of the action genre, hold on tight!

In fact, a possible set in which these two sacred monsters of action claps act side by side would become nothing short of legendary.

Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson are two of the biggest names in Hollywood today. The former became an unprecedented star thanks to the roles of Ronon Dex in the series Stargate Atlantis, by Khal Drogo ne Game of thrones, Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe and Conan the Barbarian in the 2011 film Conan the Barbarian.

And Dwayne Johnson has been on the crest of the wave for over twenty years (and by twenty we mean only the film career, not the previous one as a wrestler, equally rosy).

The Aquaman interpreter now would like to collaborate with the current Black Adam, to join the forces (and fame) of two of the most handsome Hollywood testimonials ever.

Until today the two have not yet managed to act in the same film, even if they seem made for each other, perhaps as co-stars of a nice cinecomics …