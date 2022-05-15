Jason Momoa ‘was dating actress Eiza González’ four months after shocking split from wife Lisa Bonet

ACTOR Jason Momoa has reportedly been “dating actress Eiza Gonzalez” for about four months after his shocking split from wife Lisa Bonet.

Jason, 42, has reportedly recovered from his breakup with Lisa, 54, according to People.

Multiple sources have told the publication that the Aquaman star is currently dating Eiza, 32.

The new couple have been “working on Fast X,” the latest installment in the Fast & Furious franchise.

A source shared: “They are dating. He cares about her. She is in a great place ».

The Justice League actor seemed to be “in a good place” while keeping himself “pretty busy.”

Another source claimed, “They are both busy with work but have fun together.”

However, their relationship is “nothing serious” at the moment.

Jason was seen at Eiza’s Ambulance movie premiere in April.

The two did not appear on the red carpet together.

While JustJared saw Jason to film Fast X, Eiza has not been confirmed as a new addition to the cast.

The Baby Driver star appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.

‘PARTING PATHS’

In January, the Game of Thrones actor announced his split from the Angel Heart actress in a lengthy Instagram post.

The joint statement said: “We have all felt the pressure and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception.”

«Feel and grow from the seismic changes that occur

“So, we share our family news.

“That we are separating in marriage.

Their statement continued, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy, but so that as we go about our lives, we can do so with dignity and honesty.

“The love between us continues, evolving in ways that it wishes to be known and lives.

“We free each other, to be who we are learning to be.

“Our unwavering devotion to this sacred life and to our Children.

“Teach our children what is possible: live prayer.”

His statement concluded: “May love prevail.”

The former couple married in 2017.

Lisa and Jason are the parents of Lola Iolani and Nakoa-Wolf.

The Bill Cosby Show star also has a daughter named Zoe, 33, from her previous marriage to rocker Lenny Kravitz.

THE WEDDING RING

In March, The Sun exclusively captured Lisa photographed with her wedding ring on her finger.

In photographs obtained by The Sun, the A Different World star had her hair long in dreadlocks and donned a brown fedora with an orange brim.

She sported a Bob Marley T-shirt with striped pajama-style pants, while strutting her stuff in black sandals and a blue patterned kimono.

RECONCILED?

In February, a source told Hollywood Life that Jason had moved back in with his family, but could not confirm the reconciliation rumor.

The source added, “They decided to work things out instead of throwing in the towel because they’ve invested so much in each other.

“Everyone is really hoping that we can make this work this time.”

