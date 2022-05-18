Jason Momoa would be dating Eiza González after his breakup with Lisa Bonet

Eiza González and Jason Momoa have started dating, according to a report from People magazine.

The Hollywood spotlights turn to Jason Momoa and Eiza González, actors who are giving something to talk about thanks to new information from People magazine, which maintains that both have started a relationship after the breakup of the first with Lisa Bonet. Right now, Momoa Y Gonzalez They are in the middle of filming fast and furious 10one of the most anticipated movies of 2023.

In mid-January it was rumored that Jason Y Lisa they had gone their separate ways due to their differences on the issue of vaccines. While he stands out as a great defender of the anti-covid-19 measure, Bonet It was pointed out as part of the anti-vaccine movement, which would have generated deep friction in the couple. Both began their relationship in 2005, conceiving two children together, getting married in 2017 and signing the divorce in 2022.

Speculation arose through multiple outlets that Jason Y Lisa had returned and that the families of both were very happy about the situation, however, the new information from People handles a very different version of the facts, with Momoa as the new informal couple of Gonzalezboth stars of Fast X. Here the statements of the anonymous source of the magazine:

They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s pretty busy and he’s in a good place. They are both busy with work but have fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.

Eiza Gonzalez recently released Ambulance, a film in which a decorated veteran is desperate for money to cover his wife’s medical debts, so he asks for help from the only person he knows he shouldn’t, his adoptive brother, a charismatic criminal. Eiza plays an expert paramedic who honors all those people who give their lives to this honorable work.

Eiza González attends the Met gala. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

For its part, Jason Momoa recently ended with the recordings of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Now fans are excitedly waiting for the new film of the underwater hero, a title of the DC Extended Universe that could save the franchise from ruin now that there is not much hope with the other actors involved in the saga; With all the scandals that Ezra Miller has had, and the exit of others, Lost Kingdom needs to be a success on a global scale.

The most recent movie Jason Momoa was Dune, by Denis Villeneuve. In this story he plays Duncan Idaho, a ruthless warrior in the service of the main character. Although at a later point in the film he dies due to being seriously wounded, it is well known that the character returns to serve a much larger purpose in the great chain of events linked to Muad’Dib. Although the film was unspectacular at the box office, Warner was quick to license the sequel, with filming due to begin in mid-2022. Will the sequel see an improvement in its box office? It has a premiere scheduled for October 20, 2023.

The Hawaiian actor was also present at the Peacemaker season finale several weeks ago with a cameo that wowed many of the DC Extended Universe fans. Now everyone wants to know what kind of fish Arthur Curry is associated with. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on March 17, 2023. Will it be able to top the huge box office of its predecessor.

