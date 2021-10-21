Jason Momoa’s latest revelation will send fans apprehensive

Jason Momoa is back to talk about Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, sequel to the 2018 cinecomic DC directed by James Wan, and did so during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, to which he confirmed that he had suffered a injury on the set of Aquaman 2.

In any case, it was not the only accident suffered by the star and interpreter of the Atlantean Arthur Curry, who was overwhelmed by a multiplicity of physical ailments and unpleasant inconveniences during the filming of the sequel. On the set Momoa, according to what he himself revealed, has in fact procured ahernia, one bruised ribs it’s a eye injury, which is why he will have to undergo an isurgical intervention.

“I’m getting old – said Momoa – I messed up my eyes. I have something inside of them that cuts my vision, and for this reason I have to operate, I have a hernia, I have bruised ribs. I feel like they hit me“.

The 42-year-old actor, however, stressed that, also by virtue of the efforts and risks to which he has exposed himself, the film will surprise the audience and leave them breathless with the spectacularity of his performance and the action sequences. In any case, these are not particularly serious accidents or permanent damage destined to last over time, so the many Momoa fans can breathe a sigh of relief!

To direct the adventure will be as mentioned once again James Wan, an author borrowed from the horror scene who, in treading new paths, has signed one of the most successful films of the DCEU together with the Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins, grossing $ 1.14 billion worldwide.

In addition to the protagonist Jason Momoa, the cast also included Amber Heard (Mera), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), Temuera Morrison (Thomas Curry), Yahya Abdul Mateen II (Black Manta), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Ludi Lin (Murk) e Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin). In the sequel we will also find Pilou Asbæk.

Here is the synopsis of the first chapter:

Loading... Advertisements

The film reveals the origin story of Arthur Curry, half human and half Atlantean, and accompanies him on the journey of his life that will not only force him to face who he really is, but also to discover if he is worthy of being who he is for. born … a king.

What do you think of Momoa’s words? Tell us in the comments!

Source: PEOPLE

Photo: Warner Bros.

Read also: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom: the first images with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard from the DC FanDome

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED