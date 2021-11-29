Jason Reitman – Ghostbusters: Legacy – Reviews

Rogue nostalgia. The 10s of the twenty-first century (and for now the Twenties seem to follow exactly the same trend) will probably be remembered as the decade of retro-mania and the revival of topoi, subjects and franchises among the most loved by that generation that – at the turn of the years 1980s and 1990s – he was in that intermediate stage between childhood and adolescence. Marvel Cinematic Universe aside, the big studios went out of their way to restore that magic spielberghiana of the adventure story, that inspiration of some comic products that have made the history of cinema and that spark that often united several members of the same ensemble cast.

So we had the rise of people like JJ Abrams And Joe Cornish with their very personal return to that magical era for anyone who was about to enter the darkness of a movie theater: Super 8 And Attack the Block are probably the most illustrious examples of the whole trend produced by retro-mania and also the only ones that do not contain only a sample of citations and references, but also the precise desire to start from the past to arrive at a new future (one could quote also That house in the woods by Drew Goddard, not surprisingly collaborator for Abrams).

Unfortunately, those two examples mentioned above did not constitute any reference model for the films to come belonging to the same genre; on the contrary, they have given way to a series of empty epigones but with sparkling packaging (this is the case of the beloved Stranger Things, or subsequent adaptations of It by Stephen King) also these mindful of the lesson of Amblin Entertainment (the production house of Steven Spielberg) but lacking that magic that was instead the main engine of the action of the Spielberg products (not only The Goonies but also Gremlins or, to cross over into horror, Poltergeist).

So set aside the idea of ​​a reboot (after the critical failure of the female one), Columbia Pictures decides to indulge Jason Reitman (son of the iconic 80s director Ivan Reitman) and his following idea of Ghostbusters. The young director son of art who, in the meantime, has made a name for himself with a respectable career (from his debut with Thank You for Smoking to the success of Juno, passing through Between the clouds And Young Adult up to the most recent The Front Runner) has always had in his drawer the dream of making a continuation of that story told for the first time by his father and of which he was also one of the faces (as a child he appears in Ghostbusters II) and the fulcrum of the whole narrative could not but be the nostalgia effect, having now been over 30 years since the last chapter of the franchise. Here then is the return of the villain of the original film, Gozer the Gozerian, through a space-dimensional portal present in a small town in Oklahoma and a narration that starts from the last, courageous mission of Egon Spengler. And here is probably the blow to the heart of the whole operation.

Ghostbusters: Legacy – with an Italian title that for once appears more fitting than the original “Afterlife” – speaks precisely of the concept of inheritance as well as the more obvious one of the afterlife. Not just the legacy of a job that someone had to complete, but of a franchise that has always had its real strength in the dynamics of its team and its actors. Taking note of the impossibility of concentrating an entire film on a group of 70-year-old Ghostbusters, Reitman decides to shift the focus to a new generation of fans and protagonists. To do this it is necessary to remove the skeleton of the daughter of the comedy Saturday Night Live which was the basis of Ghostbusters and graft a more amateurish but full of irony and sarcasm thanks to the inclusion of new situations and characters, plus the obvious hook to current generations of streamers (with the inclusion in the cast of Finn Wolfhard who had already worn a Ghostbusters suit in Stranger Things).

Finally and more importantly, Ghostbusters: Legacy is a long and passionate love letter to Harold Ramis, a pivotal figure in the franchise and co-author of the script for the original 1984 film together with Dan Aykroyd, who died prematurely in 2014. It’s not just the farewell of a pupil (Reitman) towards a central figure in his family, but also that of an entire group (Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson) to a friend even before a colleague. He risks very little Reitman, with the awareness of wanting to deliver to his audience a satisfactory product in almost every respect and that will please both new and old generations of spectators, but perhaps it was the only way to resurrect the Ghostbusters in the contemporary era.