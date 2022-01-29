Jason Schreier comments on NFT and Hyper Scape, “a bizarre company” – Nerd4.life

Jason Schreiera well-known Bloomberg reporter and industry insider, had his say Ubisoft and on the company’s recent choices, precisely with regard to NFT and Hyper Scapeclaiming that French society is indeed “a bizarre company”.

Precisely, Schreier wrote via Twitter the following words: “Ubisoft is a truly bizarre company. Within the same week in which they put an end to Hyper Scape, their failed attempt to chase a loud new trend, they are defending their own NFT sales plans.”

Schreier therefore implies that the NFT, from his point of view, they are just a new trend that is making a lot of noise but which makes no sense to pursue. NFTs are often criticized online by gamers. Video game developers are also not big fans of this “novelty”, but many video game companies (and related investors) see them as a way to earn money and are therefore interested in following the trend.

However, following a trend is not synonymous with quality and Hyper Scape he proved it. The battle royale has never managed to gain pace and the public acceptance has never been high. Finally, Ubisoft had no choice but to block its support. Schreier implies that the fate of Ubisoft’s NFTs will probably be no different. What do you think about it?