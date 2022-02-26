Jason Schreier’s Press Reset, review. Welcome to the land of nomads

Nomadland, the winner of the Oscars in 2020, tells us about the new nomads in the United States. Multitudes of people who had lost their jobs with the economic crisis of 2008 travel the country again and again in search of the next precarious job without the possibility of taking root. You arrive somewhere, they hire you, they fire you when you’re no longer needed, and you’re back on the road. Chloé Zao’s film unwittingly exposes dangerous issues that almost romanticize that forced kind of life (it’s disturbing that Amazon opened its doors to the film crew when Bezos’s empire is, precisely, part of the problem). Because there is pain, uncertainty, real broken lives behind it all. PressResetthe last book of jason schreierpublished in Spain by paper heroes, tells us about the North American video game industry very much in line with what the film tells, but with more value because it does not embellish something difficult to justify with poetry. Jason thus approaches Land of nomads, the original book by Jessica Bruder on which the film is based, for its conscientious journalistic portrait of an unfortunate reality.

Graphics

Jason Schreier’s figure needs little introduction at this point. He continues at Bloomberg, for some time now, the incisive work of eight years that he did for Kotaku. always critical of a medium, that of video games, with much room for improvement at the labor level. His legendary book Blood, Sweat and Pixels (also published in Spain by Héroes de Papel) opened the channel to the industry through the extreme difficulty involved in creating a video game. These didactic analogies that appeared in his very introduction are striking:

Making games is like shooting a movie where you have to build the camera every time you start a new project, (…) like building a building in the middle of an earthquake. Or try driving a train while someone else runs ahead to lay the tracks as you go.

Blood, Sweat and Pixels told us about such a feat in ten chapters, each one focused on a game. From huge Triple A projects like Uncharted 4 or Destiny, to what ended up being indie gems like Stardew Valley and Shovel Knight, through the cowdfunding of Pillars of Eternity and canceled games like Star Wars 1313. Everything that can happen in the process. The crunch as the accepted norm, the dehumanized decisions from the top of the company, the impossibility of predicting exactly and with certainty when a game can come out because absolutely anything can happen along the way… This led to terrible moments, like seeing the long-suffering workers behind Dragon Age: Inquisition waiting for the game to fail so that the bosses would realize that it was impossible to work like this… And how they came across, stunned, with the game’s critical and sales success. It was about the realization that they could never escape a work system that chews up and spits out its employees. No, we did not enchant the brightness of Ray Tracing in the pages of that book.

Narrative

Press Reset, for its part, is a logical continuation of Blood, Sweat and Pixels. It loses punch and freshness because we are already aware of what was revealed in those pages, but articulates more consciously and intelligently as a block. Here are given lines that join all the chapters, from the first to the last. And that, not only gives packaging to the whole, also enhance the narrative by an anguish that is accumulating on our shoulders as we advance in the reading.

With simple prose that hooks the first, Jason Schreier’s pen usually begins in media-ress. He plunges us headlong into the chaos of a project and then, through the people involved, goes back in time to answer the question we inevitably ask ourselves: How the hell did it get to that situation? The end of each chronicle ends with a hanging cliff Enticing enough to turn us into reading the next chapter. There we will find well-known protagonists who, before or after what we just read, were immersed in a project even worse than the one reported. And so until the end. Of course, it is exhausting and depressing, but it also puts us in the shoes of those workers who are fired again and again from their jobs, who have to change status with their families in tow, who will find a job again only to lose it again . In two years I have lived in three states, I cannot invest in a house when I do not know if next year I am going to have to move hundreds of kilometers from where I live now, read. Land of nomads, remember?

gameplay

Putting the book together in this way is complex, and it stands to reason that Jason began to envision the structure as more and more workers, intertwined with one another in an insane tapestry of canceled games and studio closures, contacted him after the Blood, Sweat and Pixels publication. In an industry, North America, where unions are rare, Jason has become the speaker to the world of hundreds of people who have seen their lives broken over and over againin someone who speaks out loud for them.

Thus, in the pages of Press Reset we can read about a highly volatile job market where hundreds of contracts end when the game ends and the workers find out the same day the disaster occurs. Sudden dismissals in which the cards you have from the company do not work in the middle of the morning or you suddenly cannot access the internet from your position, lest you go out of your way.

Sound

irrational Games, Visceral Games… The noise they make when big and respected names in the industry fall is deafening and then they are buried in oblivion. There don’t seem to be any rules or precise logic. Studios that are closed if the game fails (Epic Mickey 2), but also if it is successful (Bioshock Infinite) or does not sell according to expectations (Dead Space 3). Excessive salaries and bonuses for managers compared to the payroll of those who put all the meat on the grill. Managers for whom the numbers with which they make money are absolutely above the final product itself and the talent that has made it possible. And it is not enough to be profitable, you have to grow every quarter according to the (often excessive) forecasts of the company. In the middle of it all we find the amazing story of 38 Studiosthe crazy project of former baseball millionaire star Curt Schilling, who dreamed of unseating World of Warcraft with a game, Copernicus, which did not go beyond the project. What a trip.

Patches and DLC

Sometimes the path of the independent project appears (and its usual risk and freshness) as an escape from the toxic AAA development. Wonders like Gone Home or Enter the gungeon came out of that need. But there is no escape from uncertainty either. Even so, norms and perception change if the crunch is self-imposed to raise and maintain a game, a company, for which you are risking everything. And, as an indie musician once said:

Sometimes independence is the worst dependency.

In the end, burned out workers of one kind or another leave what they thought was the profession of their dreams because they can’t take it anymore. What comes after is embarking on more stable work, even if they are not so passionate about it. Welcome fixed days, family conciliation, tranquility, peace.

Conclution

Jason Schreier is not limited to chronicling despair in the pages of Press Reset. At the end of the book he exposes possible solutions. Companies specialized in improving the performance of teams and solving problems, in parts of the game such as combat or level design, unions… We are not going to delve into it, we believe that it is worthwhile for you yourselves to discover with your reading the possible ways to A better future.

It is very worthwhile to enter this journey of hundreds of people. Tired workers who cross the country again and again with the house on their backs, carrying heavy traumas, with the forces and the illusion more and more just. Equally strong and essential There is a lot of blood, a lot of sweat and a lot of pixels here, but with the lens placed much closer to the developers of those wonderful games we enjoy in our homes. They are great talents who, however, are forced to reset their lives in an endless loop. Press Reset enters the video game industry to get out of it with the fury of a desperate cry. A cry that should and deserves to be heard by all of us.