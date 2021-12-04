Jason Schreier’s report • Eurogamer.it

Undoubtedly, theXbox Game Pass from Microsoft it is an excellent service, as well as one of the main selling points of its consoles and an inviting alternative for PC users. The direct competitor, currently, cannot boast a similar service, but it seems that the waters have moved, and even a lot: according to a report by Jason Schreier, Sony has almost finalized an alternative.

The service, codenamed Spartacus, will allow users to access a library of modern and classic games through the payment of a monthly fee, starting from Playstation 4, knowing the huge number of consoles distributed in the world (116 million), as well as obviously on PS5.

The launch of the service is scheduled for next spring, and will join Sony’s other two existing services, PS Now and PS Plus. According to the leak, Sony plans to retire PS Now, in order to unhindered launch “Spartacus”, which appears to have varying degrees of subscription.

What impact will a Sony ‘Game Pass’ have?

The first “tier” consists of the already existing benefits of the PS Plus; the second would expand the offer by adding a library of existing titles on Playstation 4 (and later, on Playstation 5); third grade is expected to add extensive demos, the ability to stream play, and a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP classics.

The offer for the cloud gaming, Schreier’s contacts say, it should be further expanded, probably to compete on an equal footing with Microsoft on this front as well.

Source: Bloomberg