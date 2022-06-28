Entertainment

Jason Schwartzman joins the Hunger Games prequel

Some time ago Lionsgate confirmed The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. It is a new project that acts as a prequel and that takes place long before what happened in the saga of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Francis Lawrencewho directed the last three films in the saga, will be in charge of directing this new film and will be produced by nina jacobson Y Brad Simpson. It is based on the book written by SuzanneCollins and published in 2020.

