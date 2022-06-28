Jason Schwartzman joins the Hunger Games prequel

Some time ago Lionsgate confirmed The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpents. It is a new project that acts as a prequel and that takes place long before what happened in the saga of films starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Francis Lawrencewho directed the last three films in the saga, will be in charge of directing this new film and will be produced by nina jacobson Y Brad Simpson. It is based on the book written by SuzanneCollins and published in 2020.

The Hunger Games prequel is coming next year.

The film will follow in the footsteps of an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow. Long before becoming the vile president of Panem, the young man will become the last hope to save his bloodline. With the arrival of the tenth edition of the Hunger Games, young Snow is alarmed when he is assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird, the young tribute from the impoverished District 12. After Lucy draws the attention of all of Panem after singing in the Harvest, Snow is sure he can turn the odds in his favor. Marrying his instincts for showmanship and his new political savvy, Snow and Lucy’s race against time to survive will ultimately reveal who is a songbird and who is a snake.

The new project already has several names on its list. Tom Blyth will be in charge of giving life to the young Coriolanus Snow (role that was previously played by Donald Sutherland). Secondly, Rachel Zeglerwho comes from starring West Side Storywill get under the skin of Lucy Gray.

It was also recently confirmed the addition of hunter schafer as Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’ cousin and greatest confidant. Likewise, Josh Andres Rivera will play Sejanus Plinth, a good friend of the protagonist. Now, he joins the list of actors Jason Schwartzmannwho will take on the role of Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman.

According to the information that transpired, said character will be in charge of directing the tenth edition of The Hunger Games. In addition, it is the ancestor of the character Caesar Flickerman, the extravagant driver of the Hunger Games that appears in the original saga and is played by Stanley Tucci.

Without a doubt Jason Schwartzmann He is an actor with an important career behind him. In 2010 he was part of Scott Pilgrim vs The World. In addition, he has participated in almost all the director’s films wes anderson, becoming one of his great collaborators. Soon we will be able to see it in the expected Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

The 42-year-old actor continues to add projects to his resume.

In addition to these actors, it was also confirmed that Nick Benson, Laurel Marsen, Lilly Cooper, Moon Steeples Y Hiroki Berrecloth They also joined the cast. As for the release date The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Serpentsis expected to hit theaters in November 2023.

