Jason Segel in the trailer for the new Netflix Hitchcock thriller

Netflix has streamed the official trailer for Windfalla new film defined as “a Hitchcockian thriller” starring a trio of actors composed of Jason Segel, Jesse Plemons and Lily Collins. The direction is signed by Charlie McDowellson of Malcolm’s Clockwork Orangewhile the script is co-signed by the author of Seven.

Windfall was born from a subject co-written by Segel himself together with the directorto Justin Lader and Andrew Kevin Walker, the latter author of the screenplay for David Fincher’s cult, Seven, with Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman and Kevin Spacey. The screenplay was written by only Lader and Walker. Windfall will be streaming on Netflix on March 18, 2022.

McDowell is on his third feature film as a director after that The One I Lovestarring Elisabeth Moss, and The discovery, also made for Netflix and with his girlfriend at the time, Rooney Mara. In the cast of The discovery there was always friend Jason Segel.

Windfall synopsis follows: Segel plays the role of a thief who enters the luxurious villa used for the holidays by a hateful billionaire and his wife (played by Plemons and Collins respectively). When the couple makes his sudden and unexpected arrival at the villa, the man is forced to make a hasty escape attempt which, however, fails, forcing him to take the two hostage. But things certainly don’t end there.

A very intense and prolific period for Jesse Plemons this: after appearing in the Disney blockbuster Jungle Cruisealongside The Rock and Emily Blunt, we have seen him ne The power of the dog which earned him his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor. We will soon also see him in Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

As for Lily Collins, on these pages you can read the review of Emily in Paris 2.