Jason Statham at work with an Italian racing car: “It’s the only one in the world”

Posted on
Actor Jason Statham arrived on the set of his next film riding a very powerful motorcycle. Video.

Jason Statham (Photo: Getty Images)

Jason Statham will once again be among the protagonists of the saga of “The expendables”Alongside Sylvester Stallone. In fact, in these weeks, the filming of the fourth chapter is taking place, where there will certainly be no lack of action and adrenaline. And it is curious a video, shared on his profile Instagram in recent days, which he portrays Statham arrive on set riding one Motorcycle very powerful, which, it seems, would be one of his absolute favorites.

READ ALSO >>> Sylvester Stallone and the Cars: the actor’s passion for a well-known brand

Jason Statham’s Bike: the video

This is the Ducati Panigale Superleggera V4, the new model of the sports range of the Borgo Panigale company. The Hollywood star herself highlighted a number of features in the video caption. “The only motorcycle in the world homologated for road use with carbon fiber frame, swingarm and rims!”Reads on Instagram.

There Superleggera V4in fact, it is a concentrate of high engineering, equipped with cutting-edge technology and aerodynamic design. The motor it is a mighty V4 1,000 displacement, capable of delivering a power of 224 hp – 234 with the racing kit – and 116 Nm of torque. Furthermore, it boasts an excellent power / weight ratio of 1.54 kg, thanks also to the use of components in ultra-light materials, just as the British actor himself described in the caption on social media.

The model is produced by the Bolognese brand in a limited series of 500 pieces and, therefore, Statham would be one of the chosen few to own one. Given his stunt and rider skills, as seen in some of his past films – see Fast & Furious -, there’s no doubt he knows how to use this Ducati.


