Jason Statham, from the Olympics close to the second child arriving with the British supermodel – Corriere dell’Umbria





He is one of the main actors of Hollywood, a true icon of “male” films, where blows of mind blows, full blown shootings and explosions at every turn. Let’s talk about Jason Statham, 54 years old actor, martial arts champion And English film producer. Jason is for all associated with the role of the “tough guy” with the iron code of honor, always with teardrop glasses on and ready to get on a roaring car or to challenge some wicked criminal in a deadly duel. A true icon of the silver screen, the actor has participated in many of the great cult sagas of American and British cinema: just to name a few, Statham had a long association with Guy Ritchie starring in “Lock & Stock – Unleashed Crazy”, “Snatch – The Tear” and “Blitz”, he starred in box office blockbuster films such as “The Italian Job”, “Killer Elite”, “Fast and” Furious “and in the popular action movie series “The Expendables”, starring Sylvester Stallone. Last but not least, he was a lead actor in “Shark – The first shark“, released in foreign theaters as”The Meg“, a remake of a historic 1997 science fiction horror that Disney had also set eyes on for film transposition.





Few know, however, that before all this, Jason Statham was a young diving champion, so much that touch participation in Olympic Games. He himself has talked about it several times, saying that he trained as a competitor every day and was a member of the English diving team for over ten years, also representing his country at the 1990 Mediterranean Games. But he never managed to access the most prestigious competition, the Olympic Games. A regret that never went down: “It’s a great regret of my career the fact that I haven’t competed in the Olympics. I started too late. It probably wasn’t my specialty. I should have done a different sport ”.





As for the private life of the actor, after a long relationship with model Kellie Brook, which lasted from 1997 to 2004, in 2010 Jason Statham he got engaged to the supermodel and English actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, with whom he has been happily connected for more than ten years. Their first baby, Jack Oscar, was born in 2017 and it is news less than a month ago that there is a second child arriving. It was Rosie herself who gave the announcement of the sweet expectation to her fans on Instagram.

