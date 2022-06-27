Jason Statham shakes the entire United States with his millionaire car

The British actor is a fan of high-end cars. Today in Tork, we will show you one of the biggest purchases Jason Statham made to complete his millionaire garage. Swipe and find out more!

Known for his role in The Transporter, Jason Statham has positioned itself as one of the best action movie actors in hollywood. He is also noted for his works as model and for being the couple of Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. After more than 20 years of career, he continues to be all the rage on the big screen.

It is estimated that the British actor has a heritage of no more and no less than $90 million. With such incredible fortune, Statham has managed to afford all the luxuries. It turns out that the 54-year-old model not only drives the best cars on the big screen, but also in real life owns his own millionaire collection of high-end vehicles.

Since ferrari until porsche and going through Audi, Jason features models from just about every major company. However, inside his garage, we find one in particular that stands out for its high value. It’s about a Mclaren 570s Coupe whose price starts from 700 thousand dollarsa surprising figure but not so much for a celebrity like him.

The Mclaren 570s Coupe count with one 3.8L V8 enginewhich gives it a maximum power of 570 horsepower and travels at a speed of 200mph. In addition, it achieves an acceleration of 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. A car that gives you a supercar style to the collection of the UK-born actor.

Statham got behind the wheel of this incredible machine for his arrival at the premiere of Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw (2019) and he stole all the eyes of the public when he got out of his orange Mclaren with great style and elegance. We do not doubt that the actor will continue to surprise us with his new acquisitions soon…

Jason Statham at the premiere of Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.