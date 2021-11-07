Jason Statham shared some intense photos with the villain on duty!

The Mercenaries 4 sees many new entries within the cast

The expendables is a popular action franchise born as a bet by Sylvester Stallone, dynamic movie star, so to speak, who in 2010 chose to bring together an exceptional cast made up of action men of the cinema to create a heart-pounding film, celebrating a certain genre that was most in vogue in the past. Subsequently, the saga continued smoothly until the third chapter, arrived in 2014, which unfortunately did not cash as the other previous titles and left the series orphaned for many years. After a period of blocking, the filming of de The Mercenaries 4, which ended production a few weeks ago.

Well, thanks to the famous Jason Statham (who returned in this new film in the role of Lee Christmas), we can observe the intense exchanges between the mercenary and the villain of the feature film, this time interpreted by Iko Uwais, oriental star known for The Raid. Among the snapshots in question, in addition to several combat shots, there are some probably taken between a pause and the other, which show the two smiling. Statham was particularly keen, on his personal Instagram profile, to thank his colleague honorably for his talent and skill on stage.

The Mercenaries 4 is produced by Campbell Grobman Films, Millenium Films And Nu Boyana Film Studios, with some new entries among which stand out Megan Fox, Andy Garcia in the role of a CIA agent, 50 Cent more obviously the classic artists of the other feature films or the aforementioned Statham, Sylvester Stallone (Barney Ross) And Dolph Lundgren (Gunner Jensen). We still don’t know when the realization will hit theaters around the globe.

