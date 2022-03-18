Jason Sudeikis Kept ‘Ted Lasso’ Tribute To Olivia Wilde After Split

Still close to him. Jason Sudeikis revealed that his nod to Olivia Wilde in his successful series ted bow will continue to be on the show after their split.

The 46-year-old actor showed Norah O’Donnell around the locker room of the Apple TV+ show as the cast prepared to film season 3. “He noted on set ted bowThe writers of Nombre are members of the [AFC Richmond] team after friends, family and former mentors,” said the 48-year-old journalist during the episode on Sunday, March 13, 60 minutes.

While O’Donnell didn’t specifically Wilde, 38, fans later noted that one of the boxes features the last name Cockburn, which is the actress’s real last name. The locker appeared on screen when the correspondent noticed that some of the members of the fictional football team had names of relatives of the writers.

Sudeikis not only stars ted bow as the head coach of AFC Richmond, but is also a co-creator of the beloved sitcom. He credited Wilde in July 2021 with encouraging him to pursue the idea in 2015.

“It was there, the night at dinner, that Olivia said, ‘You should do it as a show,'” he said. GQadding that he worked the pitch with her at the time.

Sudeikis previously gave Wilde, with whom he shares son Otis, 7, and daughter Daisy, 5, a shout out during his March 2021 Critics’ Choice Awards acceptance speech after ted bow won Best Comedy Series.

“I want to thank her mom, Otis, and Daisy’s mom, Olivia, who had the initial idea to do this as a TV show,” she said. “She was like, ‘You and bill [Lawrence] and Joseph [Kelly] I love doing that so much you should do it like a TV show. I was like, ‘No.’ She was right.”

Wilde and Sudeikis started dating in November 2011 and got engaged in January 2013. us weekly constitution in November 2020 that the couple had separated.

the smart booking the director was later linked to her boyfriend Harry styles in January 2021, while Us contribution in June 2021 that the saturday night live alum is dating her ted bow co-star Keeley Hazel.

A month later, Sudeikis aborted her split from Wilde for the first time. I will have a better understanding of why [it happened] in a year,” he said. GQ. “And an even better one in two, and an even better one in five, and it will go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter, a paragraph, a line, a word, a doodle. ”

The Emmy winner also shared how he made an effort to look for the positive in the midst of his difficulties. “I think if you get a chance to hit rock bottom, however you define it, you can become 412 bones or you can land as an Avenger,” he explained. “Personally, he chose to land as an Avenger. It doesn’t mean that when you go back to shooting you’re not going to run into a bunch of shit and have to, you know, fight things to get back to the heights you were on, but I’d take that. more than 412 bones at any time.”