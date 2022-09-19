Jason Sudeikis: these are his best films that you must see

That Jason Sudeikis another Emmy has been added to his account, thanks to his work in ted lassoit’s not by chance.

The American actor has been making a lot of noise for a few years thanks to the endearing comedy of Apple TV +nevertheless, Sudeikis He has long been building an outstanding career on the screen.

In fact, the actor has an outstanding filmography with films that embrace his most comical side, but that also allow us to see his versatility. Now, on the occasion of his birthday this September 18, how about reviewing those films that you cannot miss.

Colossal (2016)

Glory (Anne Hathaway) is a jobless party girl who leaves New York to return to her hometown after her boyfriend kicks her out of her apartment. In her town, Gloria is reunited with her childhood friend Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), who offers him a job.

But when news breaks that a giant creature is destroying seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually realizes that she is somehow connected to this distant phenomenon. As events begin to spiral out of control, she must discover why her seemingly insignificant existence is having such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.

Kodachrome (2017)

Matt (Jason Sudeikis), a struggling executive, finds his world turned upside down when the nurse (elizabeth olsen) of his estranged father shows up unexpectedly at his office. Matt’s father (Ed Harris), a famous photojournalist with bad boy famefacing terminal cancer, and his dying wish is for Matt to accompany him on a road trip from New York to Kansas to process his last few rolls of film. Kodachrome before the one remaining lab closes and the captured moments are gone forever.