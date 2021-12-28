Jaswant Singh Chail, who is the 19-year-old of the attack on the Queen

News that went around the world, that of the attack on Queen Elizabeth, whose trail is also dragging itself into the days following the event. The person responsible for the raid on Windsor, which took place on Christmas Day, has a face and a name. It is about Jaswant Singh Chail, the 19-year-old was immediately stopped and who, in a video circulated on Snapchat, announced his intention to kill the Sovereign of England.

Queen Elizabeth, who is Jaswant Singh Chail

The video was uploaded just before the attack and released by the tabloid The Sun. In the clip you can see a hooded man and dressed in black: “I’m sorry for what I did and for what I will do. I will try to assassinate Elizabeth, queen of the Royal Family. This is a revenge for those who died in the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is also a vengeance for those who have been killed, humiliated and discriminated against because of their race. I am an Indian Sikh, a Sith, I am Darth Janus ”.

It is thus believed that Jaswant Singh Chail be the Queen’s bomber. 19, from Southampton, was arrested immediately. Elizabeth II was informed of the incident but was not upset. However, the security plan of the building it has been completely changed and reinforced, precisely following this event which could have ended very badly.

In the first of his references, the bomber pointed to the massacre of Amristar or Jallianwala Bagh. He thus wanted to recall the occasion on which, an English general, gave the order to shoot on the crowd to appease a rally deemed illegal and causing 300 deaths. The second of these is instead more imaginative. In fact, he spoke of a reference to the Star Wars saga and to the Sith, those who use the dark side of the force.

The father’s words of pain

Heard from Daily Mail, the 19-year-old’s father – and director of an IT company in Southampton – said: “Something has gone terribly wrong with our son and we’re trying to figure out what. We didn’t have the chance to talk to him, but we’re trying to give him the help he needs. From our point of view, we are going through a difficult moment. We are trying to solve this problem, but it is not easy ”.

Scotland Yard is already at work to verify the content of the video, after the discovery of a crossbow inside the windsor park and where the Queen used to spend a lot of time (and the Christmas holidays). According to leaked information, it appears the Queen was having breakfast. When he was stopped, the boy was in a daze. The photo of Jaswant Singh Chail was published exclusively by Mirror.