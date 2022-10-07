Jaume Balaguer gets drunk with a cursed house called Venus

The actress Ester Expsito during the presentation of the film Venus, by Jaume Balaguer alexander garcia

This 55th edition of the Sitges Festival began with the return to his natural genre of Jaume Balaguer, who renewed the panorama of Spanish horror cinema 15 years ago, with REC. In Venus there is a suggestive starting idea: the cursed building —such as the Dakota or the Chelsea Hotel— which are an urban derivation of the ancestral haunted mansion of Gothicism. That jumble of cement with uninhabited houses was a good stage for a macabre plot.

A schizoid game with two sisters with a traumatic past that refers to milestones such as those of De Palma, Siodmak or Cronenberg’s Siamese twins. But Balaguer opts not for the styling brush, but for the broad brush. I suppose that something or a lot of blame will have the gargantuan lex of the Church as a producer. In those thugs, killers one piece grommets. Or that top floor where a horror dwells that should be Lovecraftian in tint but is Imserso’s witchcraft coven. And yet, when everything seems lost inside the regurgitating mass of the Venus Building, it seems as if Balaguero is already so screwed up that his delirium wants to find a self-conscious redemption. And what was drunkenness of demonizations detuned is claimed as psychotronics craziness. It happens at that moment when Estr Expsito, gutted, orders a stop and enthrones herself in the monarchy of Evil —or good— depending on where she looks at herself. And the film, unsuccessful until then, now breathes free of halters in the self-parody of its final stretch.

The American film is magnificent. resurrection. In it, near-rookie Andrew Semans delivers several somersaults without a net and comes out with flying colors. The initial starting point of the man as a figure who, in two cases, harasses or establishes an unhealthy relationship of domination with her partner is directed by Rebecca Hall and Tim Roth —that apostle of the cinema of the malrollism— towards infinitely more radical territory: cannibalism as a way out towards rebirth would be —in other hands— buffoonery. But Semans, Hall, and Roth hold this staggeringly disturbing gamble to the core.