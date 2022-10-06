Jaume Balagueró and Ester Expósito connect the first cables of the Sitges Film Festival 2022

The team of Venus, the inaugural film, has snatched all eyes on the red carpet, along with stars such as Robert Englund or Lee Jung-jae

The virtual world of Sitges has completed its first level today. They await, starting today, eleven days in which the public will be able to measure the pulse of a fantastic contemporary who will prove how much he has to offer. Established directors, such as Jaume Balagueró himself, will offer new examples of their good artistic work, while emerging filmmakers will try to gain a foothold in the Olympus of genre cinema with their stimulating debuts. The digital universes put the stamp on an edition full of surprises that will be discovered in the coming days.

As usual, the 55th edition of the Sitges Festival held its classic screening for schools this morning, the first session of the event. This time, the very young moviegoers have been able to enjoy Le chêne, a fascinating documentary, signed by Laurent Charbonnier and Michel Seydoux, which introduces the viewer to the amazing experience of the growth of oak trees, symbols of the force of nature. As part of Sitges Documenta, it was also possible to see King on Screen, with a preliminary presentation by its director Daphné Bawir, about the figure of the famous writer Stephen King and the multiple film adaptations that his literary work has had over the last fifty years.

Shortly before six in the afternoon, the red carpet of the Sitges Festival has seen parade some of the most iconic personalities of the first day, such as Robert Englund, which will present tomorrow Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story, a documentary that pays tribute to his entire career, Jung Woo-sungwho directs and stars in the fast-paced A Man of Reason, or Lee Jung-jae, whose debut feature Hunt will make the seats of the Auditori vibrate tomorrow. After that, a regular at the Festival like SAM, whose previous short film Rutina: La prohibition preceded the screening of the celebrated Mandíbulas, by Quentin Dupieux, opened the opening night on this occasion with Parallels, his ninth work. Next, the filmmaker from Lleida Jaume Balaguero has given way to the main course of the night, Venus, the second title of The Fear Collection, the label specialized in horror films created by Sony Pictures International Productions and Pokeepsie Films (producer of Álex de la Iglesia and Carolina Bang), in association with Prime Video. Fernando Navarro and the Catalan director himself sign a script that transfers Lovecraft’s Dreams in the Witch’s House to a cursed apartment complex in Madrid.

As every year, the gala presented by Melina Matthews and Dafnis Balduz, has featured speeches by the director of the Foundation, Mònica Garcia Massagué, and the director of the Festival, Ángel Sala, bringing together local and regional authorities such as Natàlia Garriga, Consellera of Culture of the Generalitat de Catalunya; Miquel Curanta, director of the Catalan Institute of Cultural Companies of the Generalitat de Catalunya (ICEC), and Aurora Carbonell, mayor of the Sitges City Council.

The creators of the inaugural film have appeared at noon at a press conference. Jaume Balagueró has stressed that, despite the heterogeneous mix of topics, his main interest was the story:

“The film is defined by what it tells. When I started writing I didn’t start thinking about genres, I started thinking about history. It is true that it is a story that has horror, that has thriller, that has drama and that has emotion. But it is above all a story about sorrow, about fighting against it, and also about dancing. It has many different layers.”

For his part, Álex De la Iglesia took advantage of the occasion to announce two of his upcoming projects: the third season of 30 Coins, which is already underway, and Anathema, the third production of The Fear Collection label, which will be directed by Jimina Sabadú.

The other main course of the day has come from the hand of a virtuoso of contemporary terror like Mike Flanagan. The Auditori has hosted the preview of the first two chapters of The Midnight Club, the terrifying new series produced by the alliance between Flanagan, screenwriter Leah Fong and Netflix, one day before its official premiere on the platform. Based on the homonymous novel by Christopher Pike, this show, which has terrified the public in Sitges with jumpscares, follows a group of eight terminal patients from a hospital who meet at midnight to tell each other horror stories.

In addition to the projects mentioned, the Sitges public has been able to enjoy the first titles in the Official Competition Section, such as You Won’t Be Alone, a folk horror film starring Noomi Rapace and directed by the newcomer Goran Stolevski; or Resurrection, by Andrew Semans, a supernatural thriller with Tim Roth and Rebecca Hall. In parallel, other sections have also fired their starting gun. This is the case of Òrbita, which has returned to the Sitges program after a two-year break with two interesting offerings from South Korea: Hunt and A Man of Reason. Within Panorama Fantàstic, titles have been presented such as the terrifying Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion, a ghost film directed by the Indonesian Joko Anwar, or Carnifex, which has been presented by its director Sean Lahiff, while Noves Visions has been inaugurated by Saying goodbye to Yang, the second film of the always interesting Kogonada, and has continued with the screenings of Brian and Charles, the melancholic comedy in which Jim Archer recovers and stretches the homonymous short with which he debuted, and ARDE!, the unique piece by Paco Campano that combines an artsy atmosphere with the aesthetics of B movies, among others.

In the field of parallel activities, from today until Sunday, October 16, three of the most striking exhibitions of the Festival can be visited. The exhibition Your Favorite Terrors will be exhibited at the Miramar Cultural Center, dedicated to the most emblematic objects of Spanish fantaterror, curated by a selection of filmmakers such as Paco Cabezas, Paul Urkijo or Jaume Balagueró. For its part, the exhibition Shaun Fantastic Visions, by the Valencian artist Shaun Elay, whose art is characterized by illustrating directly in negative and in large format, will be available at the exit of the Auditori, while the Estudi Vidal already hosts the exhibition Cursed Objects and other horror movie toys, by Marc Pujol, propmaker and set designer under the ANOMALIA ARTE & FX label. The FOODTASTIC area is also enabled, in which the Festival’s public will be able to enjoy succulent appetizers between sessions.

