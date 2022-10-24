Jaume Collet-Serra, the Catalan who has directed ‘Black Adam’ that they do not talk about in the Spanish industry

Allow me the selfishness to start this entry with some personal experience. During a past vacation -and brief, you won’t believe- in New York, a server, accustomed to going to movie theaters in shopping malls and lately to boring press screenings in Madrid, had the opportunity to see The orphanthe previous Catalan film Jaume Collet-Serra, at a movie theater near Fifth Avenue. It was 2009 and the streaming issue was still in its infancy, and I didn’t want to wait to see the film in Spain.

The young and Afro-American audience gathered in the room, accustomed to speaking loudly or paying more attention to their mobile phones than to the film – that is, exactly like the Spaniards – had no choice but to fix their eyes on the tape of Collet Serra, a fairly well-made thriller with terrifying edges and which, without being any wonder, stood out for having more black humor than bloody effects.

With all this I want to say that Collet Serra, born in Barcelona 48 years ago and living in Hollywood since the nineties, can boast of knowing how to entertain his audience right from the start. Associated with mega producer Joel Silver, responsible for blockbusters such as Matrix either Crystal junglehas presented under his wing three feature films, the forgotten House of Waxthe claimable The orphan and now Without identity, which opens this week in Spain. The film, starring Liam Neeson, has enabled Collet-Serra to become the first Spanish director to win first place in the North American Box Office. It was the first in a series of associations for the author with Neeson, which has seen his later career revived with his interventions in the genre.

Collet-Serra and Liam Neeson | gtres

The Catalan’s first horror films have in common that they are produced under the Dark Castle label, a subdivision of Silver’s own company dedicated, at least initially, to genre and terrifying-themed films. It doesn’t operate as much anymore and it is missed. Without identity, which inaugurated that second stage towards the Blockbuster that now culminates with Black Adam, was a correct thriller set in Germany that skilfully mixes suspense, action, espionage and certain classic Hitchcockian touches. Collet Serra manages to make psychological touches compatible with the great Hollywood show without breaking the canons of the genre. In short, a formula almost impossible to conceive outside the parameters of the North American industry.

But not for Collet Serra, born in Sant Iscle de Vallalta, who always dreamed of directing there. True fan of films like Crystal jungle, not coincidentally produced by Joel Silver, there was no doubt about it. After verifying that in Spain, after studying the specialty, there was little else to do except get a job on the regional television on duty, he decided to take the final leap.

That is why in 1992 he traveled to Los Angeles with the intention of establishing himself professionally. Her feature film debut did not come until 2005, with the horror film House of Wax. Meanwhile, Collet-Serra forged her career in music video and advertising. The film, which despite its mediocrity shines with excellent production design and some truly sinister details, became more famous for co-starring Paris Hilton than for anything else.

After the commercial hiccup of Goal 2!, his career has only gone up. With The orphan (2009) Collet Serra managed to guarantee himself an immediate future as promising as the present Without identity he did nothing but confirm.

The results are visible. After the success of the film starring Liam Neeson, she collaborated more times with the actor until it became a kind of fetish: the best ones are One night to survive Y non-stopbut it is also The passenger, where unexpected turns occur in the intention of a train. Collet-Serra reserved, however, a new attempt at horror cinema billing what for many of us is her best work: Blue Hell, a thriller that mixes suspense, special effects and a fast-paced narrative in which a great white shark gives no respite to the surfer played by Blake Lively. The film is, as the cheesy would say, the best version of what a film of these characteristics can be.

The third great quantitative output of the director was going to arrive with Jungle Cruise, a film that adapted a recreational attraction of the Disney parks and that intended to generate a new franchise like that of Pirates of the Caribbean. The film did well at the box office but was unlucky enough to fall in the midst of the pandemic and its final blows, so that -along with its immediate promotion on Disney+, because times had already changed- it did not generate everything it should . But what was important was Collet-Serra’s partnership with Dwayne Johnson, which would cast him in her next film and personal whim, Black Adam.

The formerly nicknamed The Rock wanted a superhero movie and, after fifteen years stumbling through the direction of Warner Bros, a studio that has changed direction several times in the last five years, has managed to materialize with a world premiere of 140 million dollars. (67 of them in the US). A success that guarantees the continuity of the character in future sequels and that confirms Collet-Serra as that new favorite craftsman in US entertainment.

That is probably why the director does not have much intention of directing in Spain, no matter how much he continues to feel one hundred percent Spanish and Catalan. Collet-Serra is right where he wants to be.