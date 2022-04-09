Javier Aguirre affirms that he did not suffer the victory against Atlético due to age

The coach of Majorca, Javier Aguirrewas “very satisfied” after the his team’s victory this Saturday against Atlético de Madrid (1-0) and assured that at the end of the game “surprisingly” he was “calm”something that is due to “age” he said at a press conference.

“You have to understand that Atlético de Madrid was in frontwho is playing for the pass to the Champions League semifinals, which he played a very serious game and this gives double value to the victory. A match with very few occasions but we were fortunate that the penalty fell on our side”, analyzed the Mexican.

“The players understand that this is the way to go. We have to put individuality at the service of the team. Soccer has this team but suddenly so many defeats have been a bigger and bigger slab and it’s sapping your spirits. And today I think the boys take enormous pressure off themselves. Beyond the size of the rival,” she added proudly.

“It’s been too hard for the boys and I got on the ship that was already on the high seas with that load of defeats, defeats and defeats and you’re falling behind. But we took advantage of the fact that the two closest rivals lost and It gave us a lot of encouragement to work this week with the same enthusiasm that we have been having“, affirmed the ‘Basque‘.

Asked by the audience Visit Mallorca Stadium, Aguirre noted that it was a "fantastic experience"."I was delighted, the people involved with the team, and not because of the goal, that too, but throughout the game. I saw many women and children, it draws a lot of attention and the seed of Mallorcanism is being sown", she pointed out.

“In the end he was letting himself go, everyone was yelling at the referee and there we were all making an effort to win. Surprisingly it was calm but the bench was not. must be the age“, commented Aguirre.

The controversy over the bench

Finally, regarding the change of sides for the local bench, the Mexican coach stated that he "did not remember" where he was because "the last time" he was in Majorca was "suspended"."I'm anything but superstitious, I like that side but I don't think it's relevant either".

“Nor was it intentional, far from it. He could defend the right side for something in particular, but no. It’s something without thinking and in the warm-up they already scolded me. I did not understand anything but I respect the superstitions of the whole world”, concluded the vermilion coach.